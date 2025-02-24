Alia Bhatt's production firm leases Bandra flat for Rs 9 lakh monthly rent

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

The lease agreement, signed on February 21, 2025, involves a high-value 48-month contract with a 5% annual rent escalation.

Alia Bhatt's Met Gala 2024
Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 24 2025 | 2:54 PM IST
Actor Alia Bhatt, has reportedly leased an apartment through her production company, Eternal Sunshine Productions in Bandra for 48 months with a monthly rent of Rs 9 lakh. Property documents accessed by IndexTap.com, a data driven home buying platform, show that a high-value agreement has been signed between M/S Eternal Sunshine Production Pvt Ltd and Narendra Shetty for two years.
 
The apartment is located at Unit No. 602, 6th Floor, Vastu Building, Nargis Dutt Road, Pali Hill.
 
The starting monthly rent for the space is set at Rs 9,00,000, with a hefty security deposit of Rs 36,00,000. The lease, which has a term of 48 months, includes a 5% annual rent escalation per annum.
 
The agreement was signed on February 21, 2025. Soni Mahesh Bhatt & Shaheen Bhaat are directors of M/S Eternal Sunshine Production Pvt Ltd.
 
In April 2023 Eternal Sunshine Production Pvt Ltd acquired an expensive apartment in Mumbai's Bandra West area for Rs 37.80 crore. Documents accessed by IndexTap.com, showed that the apartment, spanning 2,497 sq ft, is located in the Aerial View Cooperative Housing Society Limited in Pali Hill, Bandra (West). The said property was purchased from Gold Street Mercantile Company Pvt Ltd. The buyer paid a stamp duty of Rs 2.26 crore, and the sale was registered on April 10, 2023.
 
Topics :Alia Bhatt

First Published: Feb 24 2025 | 2:23 PM IST

