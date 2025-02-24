Visa-fee waivers, hassle free travel with Times Black ICICI Bank Card

For the elite travelers of India, the process of planning international trips has always been exciting — except for one thing: the hassle of visa applications. But now, thanks to a new partnership between the Times Black ICICI Bank Credit Card and Atlys, a visa processing platform, that hassle is a thing of the past.

Times Black ICICI Bank Credit Card holders can now apply for visas easily and quickly, thanks to Atlys’s AI-powered system that guarantees on-time approvals. Gone are the days of endless paperwork and long waits. With this new system, cardholders can enjoy the simplicity of applying for visas just like booking a flight ticket.

"Times Black ICICI Bank cardholders will now have their visa applications fast-tracked through Atlys's automated system, which has already successfully processed over 2 million visas across 150 countries.

"International travellers spend countless hours struggling with visa paperwork. We're changing that," said Mohak Nahta, Founder of Atlys. "Times Black ICICI Bank cardholders can now secure visas with the same ease as booking a flight."

This launch comes at a crucial time, as outbound travel from India continues to surge. Cardholders will receive real-time updates on their applications, eliminating the uncertainty of traditional visa processing.

Key features of the card include:

Travel benefits: Complimentary visa services, unlimited access to over 1,300 global airport lounges, and stays at luxury hotels.

Reward points: Cardholders earn 2.5% reward points on international purchases and 2% on domestic transactions.

Exclusive access: The card provides access to The Quorum Club, co-working spaces, and curated discounts at premium restaurants and luxury retailers.

Milestone rewards: For higher spending, benefits include helicopter rides, luxury transfers, and stays at Ayatana Resorts.

Additionally, the card includes lifestyle management services, reduced foreign currency mark-up fees, and fee-free cash withdrawals.

The annual fee for the card is Rs 20,000 plus taxes but the fees is waived off if you spend upwards of Rs 25 lakh annually.

Rewards and travel benefits:

2% Reward Points: On domestic spends

2.5% Reward Points: On international spends

Capping 1: The combined reward points earned via spends made on utilities, insurance premium, education, and government payments like house and advance tax, fines, court and postal payments, etc. are capped at 5,000 reward points per month.

Redemption Fee: Nil

Rewards Redemption: 1 Reward Point = Up to Rs. 1 for products and vouchers, while 1 Reward Point = Rs. 0.40 for cashback

Low Forex Fee: 1.49% forex mark-up charges

Concierge Services: 24×7 international and domestic concierge services2

Lounge Access: Unlimited complimentary international and domestic airport lounge access

Other Features & Benefits

Welcome & Renewal Benefits3:

Redeem the following joining benefits via the Times Black app up to 1 year from the date you receive the e-mail with their details:

EaseMyTrip gift card for luxury stay worth Rs. 10,000

Travel Visa benefits via Atlys and OneVasco worth Rs. 10,000

Toni&Guy and Interflora lifestyle gift cards worth Rs. 4,000

Zomato Gold annual membership

Access to The Quorum Club

Milestone Benefits:

On Rs. 2 lakh annual spends: International experiences and activities by Klook worth Rs. 10,000

Cons as per Paisabazaar:

Low rewards redemption value for cashback redemption

No redemption against miles conversion

Milestone Benefits are brand-specific

Limited Lifestyle Benefits