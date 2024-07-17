Shiva trilogy's author Amish Tripathi buys Rs 13.7 cr flat in South Mumbai

Renowned author Amish Tripathi, acclaimed for his best-selling mythological fiction series including the Shiva Trilogy and the Ram Chandra series, has bought a house in Mumbai's upscale Upper Worli suburb for Rs 13.65 crore, ccording to property registration documents accessed and reviewed by SquareYards.com.

The newly acquired property, located in the World One project by the Lodha Group, spans approximately 251 square meters or 2,700 square feet (carpet area) and is a ready-to-move-in residence.

According to SquareYards.com, the sale deed, finalised on July 4 this year, incurred a stamp duty worth Rs 81.9 lakh and a transaction fee of Rs 30,000. The property was secured through a primary sale from MacroTech Developers Limited, the official entity behind the Lodha Group.

World One project is located in Worli in South Mumbai, which is known for its upscale residential complexes, luxury hotels, and high-end retail outlets. It offers a vibrant mix of scenic coastal promenades, such as the Worli Sea Face, and iconic landmarks like the Bandra-Worli Sea Link.

Sales of luxury homes costing Rs 10 crore and above in Mumbai have risen 8%, marking another new high of Rs 12,300 crore in the first half of calendar year 2024 ( CY’24), compared to Rs 11,400 crore in the first half of CY’23, according to a report by India Sotheby’s International Realty and CRE Matrix.

The report, “Mumbai Luxury Housing H1 CY24,” highlights unprecedented sales figures, signaling robust growth and heightened confidence in the city's real estate sector. This significant surge at the high end of the market aligns with an ongoing bullish trend in residential property sales overall.

Key Highlights:

Record Sales Value :Mumbai’s luxury housing market achieved its highest-ever half-yearly sales value of Rs 12,300 crore in H1 CY24. This marks a significant increase from the average bi-annual sales of Rs 7,100 crore since 2019.

:Mumbai’s luxury housing market achieved its highest-ever half-yearly sales value of Rs 12,300 crore in H1 CY24. This marks a significant increase from the average bi-annual sales of Rs 7,100 crore since 2019. Unprecedented Unit Sales: A total of 1,040 luxury units were sold in Mumbai over the past 12 months, the highest number ever recorded in any 12-month period. This surge is indicative of a strong and sustained demand for luxury housing in the city.

A total of 1,040 luxury units were sold in Mumbai over the past 12 months, the highest number ever recorded in any 12-month period. This surge is indicative of a strong and sustained demand for luxury housing in the city. Primary Market: The primary luxury segment saw sales worth Rs 8,752 crore, the second-best half-yearly sales value in the past five years, just slightly below the high of H1 CY23. The total value of luxury homes sold in both the primary and secondary segments reached Rs 12,300 crore, setting a new record.

A new research by ANAROCK property consultants has shown that the residential real estate market in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) has witnessed a surge in home buying activity in recent times.

MMR witnessed a 15 per cent growth in average property prices, from approximately Rs 11,890 per sq. ft. in 2022 to approximately Rs 13,700 per sq. ft. in 2023.

Average housing prices in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) have risen by nearly 50 per cent in the last five years to Rs 15,650 per square feet from Rs 10,610 per square feet during the period under review.

The MMR housing market holds the top position in both supply and demand, with new launches of about 1.57 lakh units in 2023 and sales at about 1.53 lakh units, both at all-time high levels.

Amish Tripath's literary works have sold over 7 million copies worldwide and have been translated into 20 languages. In September 2020, he announced his foray into production with an adaptation of his novel Legend of Suheldev: The King Who Saved India under the banner Immortal Studios, in collaboration with Wakaoo Films and Casa Media.

On January 25, 2024, Amish’s latest documentary, Ram Janmabhoomi: Return of a Splendid Sun, premiered on NDTV and is available on JioCinema.