Ayushman Bharat: ABHA ID cards to be available on Google Wallet from 2025

Come 2025, your Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) ID card will be accessible on Google Wallet. The National Health Authority (NHA), which oversees the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), has partnered with Google to make this possible. The tech giant made the announcement in a blog post on its official website.

"Integrations that would have taken up to six months can now be completed and scaled in less than two weeks. In partnership with Eka Care, an authorised issuer of digital health IDs, the ABHA ID cards will be available on Google Wallet starting next year," Google said in the post.

The post further added, "This will enable more than 600 million ABHA ID holders to access their cards readily and easily on their smartphones."

ABHA Health ID card on Google Wallet

What’s the purpose of this integration?

The main aim is to allow individuals to share and receive medical records, including lab results and prescriptions, with healthcare facilities across the country.

How will security be ensured?

Google Wallet will require users to authenticate their devices using a fingerprint, PIN, or passcode when adding or using their ABHA ID, safeguarding sensitive health information.

What is the Ayushman Bharat Health Account?

The ABHA is an initiative by the National Health Authority under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY). Its purpose is to help economically weaker sections of society manage their healthcare needs. With an ABHA account, citizens can store their medical records digitally and access them using their unique ABHA ID.

ABHA ID

The ABHA ID is a 14-digit number that’s either linked to your Aadhaar or mobile number. It’s designed to hold all your medical history, including consultations, prescriptions, and other health records, in digital format. The government hopes to connect hospitals across India digitally through this initiative, helping streamline healthcare delivery across states.

Do note that signing up for the ABHA ID is voluntary.

How to create a digital health ID

If you’re wondering how to get your ABHA ID, here's the process:

1. Go to the ABHA website and select ‘Create ABHA number’.

2. Choose whether you’d like to use your Aadhaar or driving licence and click ‘Next’.

3. Enter the chosen ID number and read the declaration carefully.

4. Agree to the terms, enter the OTP you’ll receive, and hit ‘Submit’.

5. Fill in the form with accurate details, submit, and download your ABHA ID.

Benefits of the ABHA ID

There are several benefits to having an ABHA ID:

— You can store and access your health records digitally

— It is linked to all healthcare schemes, including insurance and public health programmes.

— The ABHA ID allows you to sign up for Personal Health Records (PHR) applications, such as the ABDM ABHA app, for sharing health data.

— It is valid across all AYUSH treatment centres, including Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy.

— It provides you with a unique identity for healthcare services.