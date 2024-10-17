Amazon Great Indian Festival: How to turn UPI payments into Rs 10k rewards

Amid the festive fervor of the Amazon Great Indian Festival, Amazon Pay UPI has launched an exclusive ' Bumper Rewards ' programme as its usage surged a record 16% year-on-year in the first 48 hours of the sale, said the company on Wednesday.

The programme allows users to earn rewards worth up to Rs 10,000 by completing transactions through Amazon Pay UPI, both on and off Amazon.in.

Users can unlock Amazon Pay’s Bumper Rewards on the 1st, 5th, 10th, and 15th UPI transactions across diverse use cases including bill payments, ticket bookings, scan & pay, and more using Amazon Pay UPI.