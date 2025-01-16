Baking good: How Indians are having their cake and enjoying it too

What is edible, aesthetic and to its practitioners an art and science? Baking. The Indian bakery market was worth $12.6 billion in 2023 and it is expected to reach $29.4 billion in size by 2032, according to a study done last year by a group called Research and Markets.

“Baking is love made edible,” says Rihanna P Narang, a Class 12 student of Sri Venkateshwara International School in Dwarka in southwest Delhi. Narang started cooking when she was eight years old and is refining her baking skills at a cookery class. “Baking is relaxing and therapeutic but requires patience, practice and creativity. It is incredibly magical to see how simple ingredients come together to become amazing bakery products,” says Narang.

Baking is an art and a science, says Panna Lal, executive chef at Radisson Hotel Nathdwara, a temple town in Rajasthan. “The science is how much ingredient quantity and in which order. But the art is the kind and quality of ingredients and the way it is blended. For example, can you use honey or dates or dry fruits or jaggery or natural fruits instead of refined sugar in baking?” It is a myth that cakes cannot be made without eggs, says Swapna Subba, general manager of Radisson Nathdwara. “We operate in a city which is hundred percent vegetarian and my pastry chef creates vegetarian recipes for cakes. Only you have to mix it a little more and heat it in the oven for a little longer than a regular cake. But if you know the nuances, it's not that difficult to bake a truly delicious totally vegetarian cake.”

Premium cakes What makes a cake premium? The quality of ingredients used, says Avin Thaliath, co-founder and director of Lavonne Academy of Baking Science and Pastry Arts, which has establishments in Bengaluru and New Delhi. “Cakes which are artisanal are the ones with the best ingredients. They are handcrafted, produced in small batches and hence creative and innovative flavours can be introduced. For example, a local bakery may use maida and compound chocolate, while we will use almond flour, couverture chocolate to make the cake. If you choose health over hospital, you will not save money and buy what is being mass produced, a factory thing, and get substandard products."

Good cakes are made in small batches, tailored to preferences and crafted by expert bakers. The basics of making a cake remain almost the same though. Rakesh Sethi, corporate executive chef at Radisson Hotel group, South Asia shares tips to do that: “Measure ingredients accurately; use a kitchen scale or measuring cups for precise measurements. Baking is a science and small variations can affect the outcome. Always preheat your oven to the specified temperature before baking to ensure even cooking. Grease and line your pans. Prepare your cake pans properly with butter, flour, or parchment paper to prevent sticking. Sift dry ingredients. Sifting flour, cocoa powder, or powdered sugar can remove lumps and aerate the mixture for a lighter texture.”

You can conduct a test for doneness. Use a toothpick or skewer inserted into the center of the cake. If it comes out clean, the cake is done. Never over mix the batter (it leads to a dense and tough cake) or open the oven door frequently (it causes temperature fluctuations that may result in a sunken cake). “Keep an eye on the cake during the last few minutes of baking. Don’t use cold butter (unless specified). Cold butter won’t cream properly, leading to uneven texture and poor aeration. Don’t rush cooling. Trying to frost a warm cake will cause the frosting to melt and slide off,” says Sethi.

Appeal and price A decorated cake enhances its visual appeal and personalisation. Deepak Kumar, assistant pastry chef at JW Marriott in Aerocity, New Delhi, explained how to decorate a cake. “First thing is layering. Prepare layers, prepare the filling, assemble the cake, apply a crumb coat. For decorating, apply final frosting, choose a decoration style, add finishing touches (like sprinkles, edible flowers), and chill (optional).” “Use the right packaging material for cake boxes, clear acrylic, plastic domes, cake boards, wax paper, or parchment. Enhance presentation with ribbon or twine, tags or labels, tissue paper, stickers or branding. Some of the best materials for packaging are cardboard, plastic, acrylic, glass jars, metal tins, fabric wraps, and kraft paper.”

In India, wedding cakes are blending traditional motifs like mehendi designs, lotus flowers, and mandala patterns with modern tiered structures and fondant artistry. Popular choices include desi-inspired flavors like gulab jamun, rasmalai, and masala chai, offering a unique fusion of tradition and indulgence. Kumar, the JW Marriott chef, said customers' favourites the "multi-tiered cakes with intricate fondant designs, metallic finishes, floral adornments, or regional flavors like saffron-pistachio and themed cakes matching the wedding decor." Cakes made of imported chocolates, exotic fruits or organic ingredients are expensive. Elaborate decorations, fondant work, and multi-tiered structures require more labour and time, raising the price. Personalised themes can lead to higher pricing, too.