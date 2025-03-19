Canada Caregiver PR program: Lower IELTS requirement will benefit Indians

Canada will launch two Home Care Worker Immigration Pilots (HCWP) on March 31, 2025, allowing home care workers, including Indian nationals already in the country, to apply for permanent residence. Initially, the scheme will be open only to workers already in Canada, with a separate stream for overseas applicants to follow later.

The new pilots will let home care workers apply for permanent residence straight away, removing the need for prior Canadian work experience. This marks a shift from previous rules, which required workers to gain experience in Canada before being eligible.

For Indian workers, the lower eligibility criteria make this scheme particularly appealing.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) announced last month that the new pilots will eliminate the need for a Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA) and ease requirements for language proficiency, education, and work experience.

Applicants will need only a level 4 in the Canadian Language Benchmarks (CLB) or Niveaux de compétence linguistique canadiens (NCLC).

English language requirements and Indian applicants

Also Read

To understand what this means for Indian applicants, Business Standard spoke to Piyush Kumar, Regional Director, South Asia, Canada and Latin America (LATAM), IDP Education, an international education services company that co-owns and administers the International English Language Testing System (IELTS).

"The required score is very basic for care workers under the latest programme. In contrast, students or skilled immigrants must meet much higher standards. The level required for home care workers is minimal—just enough to manage everyday interactions. I would be very surprised if a significant number of candidates struggled to achieve this," he said.

When asked about the average IELTS score among Indian candidates, Kumar explained that it varies by category.

"That depends on the category—academic or general training—and the destination country. In non-English-speaking countries, Indian candidates perform on par with others. For English-speaking destinations, most candidates achieve the required scores, though some may need to retake the test. Those who prepare well, whether through coaching or self-study, generally reach their target band," he said.

Every year, thousands of Indians sit for the IELTS test.

"The number fluctuates annually, often influenced by study abroad trends and immigration policies. In 2023, over 1.2 million candidates in India took the IELTS test. This year, the number is likely lower due to changes in international student policies," Kumar explained.

He also clarified how IELTS scores are assessed.

"IELTS doesn’t have a ‘pass’ or ‘fail’ system. Every candidate receives a band score between 0 and 9. Institutions set their own requirements, so whether a candidate qualifies depends on the score they achieve and the requirements of the university, employer, or immigration authority they are applying to. IELTS providers simply assess and provide a score; institutions decide whether a candidate meets their criteria.

"IELTS is the most widely accepted English language test worldwide. If someone achieves the required score, it confirms they meet the language standards expected by immigration authorities, universities, or employers. It reassures them that they have the necessary communication skills to function in their new environment without major challenges," he said.

Concerns over fairness in IELTS assessment

A Pearson survey found that 62% of Indian test-takers worry their accent will affect their IELTS speaking score, while 74% believe their appearance could influence their results. Many are also concerned about pronunciation.

Kumar dismissed these concerns.

"Concerns about accent and appearance are unfounded. IELTS does not assess accent. The test evaluates clarity, coherence, vocabulary, grammar, and fluency.

"The IELTS speaking test involves a real examiner, and the process is designed to make candidates feel comfortable. Examiners start with simple questions about the candidate’s name and background to ease them into the conversation before moving to structured topics. Unlike AI-based tests where a candidate speaks to a computer for five minutes, IELTS provides human interaction, which many find reassuring.

"Clothing, appearance, and skin colour have no bearing on IELTS scores. Examiners are highly trained and follow strict assessment guidelines set by Cambridge. There are multiple levels of checks to ensure fairness. If a candidate is unhappy with their score, they can request a re-evaluation, which is done by a different examiner who reviews a recording of the original test. This ensures that no single person determines a candidate’s fate."

Other eligibility criteria for Canada's HCWP

In addition to language requirements, applicants must meet the following criteria:

< A high school diploma or equivalent

< Either six months of recent, relevant work experience or at least six months of related training

Home care workers will be able to work in various settings, including:

Private households

Home health care service providers

Personal care services in residential settings

Direct care agencies

Organisations hiring full-time workers for short-term or occasional home care

Recruitment or placement agencies will not be included in the programme.

Canada’s home care needs

Canada plans to grant permanent residence to 2,750 home care workers under HCWP.

Of these 2,750 admissions, 150 will be reserved for home care workers currently out of status in the country, according to Immigration Minister Marc Miller, who announced these targets in a press conference on March 8, 2025.

The new pilots are being introduced to address the growing demand for home care in Canada while acknowledging the role of workers providing these essential services. The government has not yet announced when applications will open for international applicants but has confirmed a second stream will be introduced later.

Jhoey Dulaca, a former care worker and organiser with Migrant Workers Alliance for Change, said in a blog post that workers have pushed for such a programme for years.

"The only reason this programme is opening is because care workers fought for it for decades. But after so many years of waiting, workers can’t afford another failed programme. There must be no cap on applications so that every care worker in Canada can apply, and the programme details must be immediately released. Anything less will push thousands into crisis."