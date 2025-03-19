F-1 visa: How students with valid visas can avoid deportation under Trump

The Trump administration's push to deport foreigners linked to last year’s pro-Palestinian campus protests has sent shockwaves through the international student community. Federal immigration officers have already arrested two foreign nationals, including a student protester at Columbia University. Another student fled the country after her visa was revoked.

India's Ranjani Srinivasan, a PhD student at Columbia, had her F-1 student visa cancelled over allegations of supporting Hamas and “advocating for violence and terrorism.” Fearing legal repercussions, she left the US voluntarily using the self-deportation feature on the new Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Home App.

The case has raised concerns over legal risks for international students, particularly deportation and future re-entry bans.

Concerns over deportation

"In recent months, immigration raids in the US have created terror among those who want to enter the nation or stay there. It increased the deportation, scrutiny of visa applications and stress among the aspirants. Furthermore, the causes of these changes include visa violations and threat to the US’s national security. If a student is found guilty in any fraud cases, then their visa can be revoked. I have closely witnessed this challenging time, but by staying informed and proactive, you can protect your academic journey," said Mamta Shekhawat, founder of study abroad platform Gradding.com.

Deportation can happen if a student overstays their visa, violates its terms, or commits a crime. US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) can remove students for serious criminal offences, usually those carrying a jail sentence of over a year. Minor infractions like traffic violations or first-time shoplifting typically do not lead to deportation.

Maintaining visa status is critical. F-1 and M-1 students must leave the US within 60 and 30 days, respectively, after completing their studies. Staying beyond this period results in "unlawful presence," which can lead to bans on re-entry.

Tighter visa scrutiny for protesters

The Trump administration has increased scrutiny on visa holders involved in campus protests. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio defended the crackdown, writing on X (formerly Twitter): “When you apply to enter the United States and you get a visa, you are a guest… If you tell us when you apply for a visa ‘I’m coming to the U.S. to participate in pro-Hamas events,’ that runs counter to the foreign policy interest of the United States.”

Rubio has been vocal about student visa policies, previously criticising MIT for not suspending foreign students who joined anti-Israel protests.

With the government revoking visas and deporting students, many are questioning whether their right to protest could put their academic future in jeopardy.

How international students can protect their visa status

Rahul Subramaniam, co-founder of education consultancy Athena Education, said students should remain cautious about visa compliance.

"International students must remain vigilant about maintaining compliance with their visa conditions to safeguard their academic interests. This includes adhering to attendance requirements, staying updated on travel restrictions, and ensuring authorised employment through CPT, OPT, or on-campus roles. Proactive communication with university officials and leveraging resources like international student offices can provide crucial support," he said.

Abhijit Zaveri, founder and director of Career Mosaic, said planning ahead is key.

"Demonstrating a clear study plan and strong ties to their home country further reinforces their intent. Staying informed about visa policies, adhering to F-1 and OPT regulations, and seeking guidance from designated school officials (DSOs) can improve their chances. With careful planning and a thorough understanding of requirements, students can successfully secure their US student visa and focus on their academic journey," he said.

Subramaniam also advised students to stay focused on their studies and avoid misinformation.

"This uncertainty can be unsettling, students should focus on their academic growth and avoid misinformation or hasty decisions. Violating visa terms—whether through unauthorised work, overstaying, or failing to maintain full-time enrolment—can carry severe consequences. By staying informed and calm, students can better manage these challenges. Building a strong support network of faculty, peers, and advisors can further empower students to thrive," he said.