Canada Express Entry: 648 invitations issued in province-specific draw

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) on Monday issued 648 invitations to apply (ITAs) in the latest Express Entry draw. The invitations were extended exclusively to candidates under the Provincial Nominee Program (PNP).

Candidates required a minimum Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score of 791 to qualify. This means only those scoring at least 791 received an invitation in this round. The draw follows a similar trend from the October 7, 2024, PNP draw, which issued 1,613 invitations to candidates with a minimum CRS score of 743.

What is Express Entry?

Express Entry is Canada’s primary immigration system, managing three major economic programs:

Federal Skilled Worker Program (FSWP)

Canadian Experience Class (CEC)

Federal Skilled Trades Program (FSTP)

The system uses the CRS to evaluate candidates based on human capital factors like age, occupation, education, language skills, and work experience. CRS scores play a pivotal role in determining eligibility for an ITA.

Since May 2024, IRCC has regularly held Express Entry draws, often twice a month, including at least one PNP-only round. In total, 12,815 invitations have been issued under the PNP stream since May 30, 2024.

The current draw marks the second PNP-exclusive draw in October 2024. It suggests that candidates receiving ITAs during this period may likely be admitted in 2025, considering IRCC’s six-month processing standard for Express Entry applications.

PNP candidates often have higher CRS scores, as a provincial nomination automatically grants an additional 600 points. Other factors, like having family in Canada or applying with a spouse, can also influence the score.

Breakdown of Express Entry lottery results in 2024

October 21 – Provincial Nominee Program: 648 invitations, minimum CRS 791

October 10 – French language proficiency: 1,000 invitations, minimum CRS 444

October 9 – Canadian Experience Class: 500 invitations, minimum CRS 539

October 7 – Provincial Nominee Program: 1,613 invitations, minimum CRS 743

September 19 – Canadian Experience Class: 4,000 invitations, minimum CRS 509

What is the Provincial Nominee Program (PNP)?

The PNP allows Canadian provinces and territories to nominate individuals to live and work in a particular region. Each province has its own set of streams targeting skilled workers, entrepreneurs, or international students.

For example, if you choose to live and work in British Columbia, you would apply to their PNP stream directly. Once a province approves your application, you can apply for permanent residence through IRCC.

Some PNP streams are linked to Express Entry, while others operate independently. This distinction affects processing time. Express Entry-aligned PNPs follow a faster, streamlined system, with a six-month processing target. Non-Express Entry streams, known as ‘base’ PNPs, involve longer processing times, potentially up to 18 months.

How does the Express Entry process work?

If you are thinking of moving to Canada via Express Entry, here’s how the process works:

1. Create an account and submit your profile.

2. Apply for a PNP if eligible.

3. Receive a provincial nomination and additional CRS points.

4. Wait for your ITA in an Express Entry draw.

5. Apply for permanent residence within 60 days of receiving your ITA.

If your application is successful, you can expect to receive permanent residence status within six months, provided you meet the required CRS score.

The current Express Entry pool

IRCC regularly updates the number of candidates in the Express Entry pool, and currently, there are 207,960 profiles. Here’s how the CRS scores break down:

601-1200 CRS: 125 candidates

501-600 CRS: 11,055 candidates

451-500 CRS: 61,210 candidates

401-450 CRS: 52,261 candidates

Candidates with higher CRS scores stand a better chance of receiving an ITA in upcoming draws.

How to apply for a Provincial Nominee Program

If you want to explore PNP as a pathway to Canadian permanent residence, follow these steps:

Find the right province: Research different provinces and territories, and identify which PNP stream suits your qualifications.

Submit your application: Apply directly to the province’s PNP stream.

Receive a provincial nomination: If successful, you’ll receive a certificate allowing you to apply for permanent residence.

Apply to IRCC: Submit your permanent residence application either through Express Entry or via a paper-based process, depending on the stream.