Canada invites 1,000 foreigners via Express Entry: But here's the catch

If you're looking to move to Canada and have proficiency in French, a new opportunity may be available to you. In its latest Express Entry draw, IRCC has issued 1,000 Invitations to Apply (ITAs) to candidates proficient in French through its Provincial Nominee Program (PNP), requiring a minimum Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score of 444. This was part of a series of draws that took place over the past week.

PNP is a key immigration route that allows Canadian provinces and territories to nominate individuals who wish to reside and work in their regions. This programme is designed to meet regional economic needs by selecting skilled workers, entrepreneurs, or students who fit specific criteria. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Each province or territory has its own PNP streams, tailored to their labour market requirements. To apply through the PNP, you must first choose the province or territory where you wish to settle and apply directly to their programme. Once you receive a nomination, you can then apply for permanent residency through Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC).

Focus on French proficiency

The latest draw was the third Express Entry draw held by IRCC in a week. Earlier, 1,613 candidates from the Provincial Nominee Program (PNP) were invited, with a minimum CRS score of 743. Additionally, on October 9, the department invited 500 candidates from the Canadian Experience Class (CEC) with a minimum score of 539.

Before this flurry of activity, the last draw was held on September 19, where 4,000 CEC-only candidates were invited with a minimum CRS score of 509, slightly up from the August 27 draw which had a cut-off of 507.

More From This Section

In recent months, IRCC has reduced the frequency of category-based selection draws. The last category-specific draw, other than for French language proficiency, occurred on July 5 and focused on healthcare professions.

Since July, there has been a noticeable increase in draws targeting the Canadian Experience Class (CEC), with 21,800 ITAs issued to CEC candidates. This shift reflects IRCC’s goal to increase "domestic" draws to bring more temporary residents into permanent residency, in line with Canada’s immigration targets for 2024.

Canada Express Entry

Launched in 2015, the Express Entry system manages applications for three primary economic immigration programmes:

— Federal Skilled Worker Program

— Federal Skilled Trades Program

— Canadian Experience Class

Applicants are ranked using the Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS), which assesses factors such as work experience, age, language proficiency, education, and occupation. Additional points are given for factors like having a sibling in Canada, Canadian education or work experience or immigrating with a spouse or partner. Higher CRS scores increase the likelihood of receiving an ITA in future draws.

What is category-based selection?

Category-based selection draws, introduced in May 2023, generally have lower CRS cut-off scores compared to general or programme-specific draws. These specialised draws enable IRCC to target candidates who can fill specific workforce gaps and contribute to the country's demographic needs.

IRCC has outlined six categories for these draws:

Healthcare

Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) professions

Skilled trades

Transport

Agriculture and agri-food

French language proficiency

These categories were developed through consultations with stakeholders, labour market analysis, and a goal to admit at least 6% of all newcomers into French-speaking communities outside Quebec. Although the CRS requirements in these draws are lower, being in the Express Entry pool and having a high CRS score still enhances your chances of selection.

How do you apply for a Provincial Nominee Program? Here’s a step-by-step guide:

Step 1: Research the various provinces and territories, and check each program's requirements.

Step 2. Submit your application directly to the province or territory.

Step 3: If successful, you’ll receive a certificate that allows you to apply for permanent residence.

Step 4. Once nominated, you can apply for permanent residence through IRCC.

How does the Express Entry process work?

The Express Entry system is a faster and more streamlined process for those looking to move to Canada. Here's how to apply through it:

1. Create an account and submit your Express Entry profile.

2. Apply to an Express Entry-aligned PNP if you're eligible.

3. Receive a nomination through the PNP Express Entry stream.

4. Confirm your Express Entry nomination and receive an additional 600 CRS points.

5. Wait for your invitation to apply for permanent residence.

6. Apply for Canadian permanent residence via Express Entry.

Each PNP has its way of handling applications. Some accept applications year-round, while others use an Expression of Interest (EOI) system. In some cases, provinces select candidates directly from the Express Entry pool.