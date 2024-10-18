60% Canadians don't want immigrants: Will opportunities for Indians dry up?

60% of Canadians believe there is “too much immigration” in the country, according to a new survey by the Environics Institute, marking the highest opposition to immigration in 25 years. The report also revealed that fewer than 70% of Canadians now consider immigration to be economically beneficial, a sharp decline from over 80% in previous years.

The survey, conducted by the non-profit organisation known for its public opinion and social research, suggests a growing dissatisfaction with Canada's immigration policies. Released in September, the poll reflects a shift in public sentiment, departing from the country's lostanding reputation as a welcoming destination for newcomers.

The concerns of Canadians are centred around housing shortages, economic strains, and dissatisfaction with the government's handling of the situation. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government is now facing increasing pressure to limit immigration as they prepare to announce new targets in November.

Key takeaways from Environics Institute's survey:

* 60% of Canadians believe there is “too much immigration.”

* Opposition to immigration levels has surged by 31 percentage points since 2022.

* Fewer than 70% of Canadians now see immigration as economically beneficial, down from over 80%.

* Public concern about immigration is rooted in housing shortages, a strained economy, and dissatisfaction with government management.

Canada's growth equal to San Diego

Canada's population increased by 1,271,872 from January 1, 2023 to January 1, 2024, the highest annual population growth rate since 1957. This surge has left many feeling the country is struggling to cope with the influx. Record growth, equivalent to adding the population of San Diego, a city on the Pacific coast of Southern California, in just over a year, has exacerbated issues like rising rent, public service strain, and an uptick in unemployment.

“The increase in immigration is accompanied by a time when people are feeling less comfortable with their own financial situation,” said Keith Neuman, author of the Environics report. “The fact that you have an unpopular government responsible for this issue just reduces confidence.”

Indians in Canada: Will opportunities dry up?

For Indians, who represent a growing share of Canada's immigrant population, the changes are set to impact them significantly. "Canada’s housing shortage and the pressure on public services make it increasingly difficult for immigrants to settle comfortably. In the current economic scenario in Canada, Indian workers need to make a dispassionate assessment of the kind of life they are likely to have,” Darshan Maharaja, a Canada-based immigration analyst told Business Standard.

With Indian immigration to Canada having skyrocketed in the past decade, the potential tightening of visa policies, particularly for temporary residents and foreign workers, poses challenges.

“The government has already imposed a cap on student permits, and diplomatic issues between India and Canada have affected visa processing times,” Maharaja added.

Indian immigration up 326%, student enrollment up 5,800% in a decade

Between 2013 and 2023, the number of Indians immigrating to Canada jumped from 32,828 to 139,715, a 326% increase according to the National Foundation for American Policy (NFAP).

Additionally, Indian students, who make up a large portion of Canada's international student population, could feel the pinch as the Canadian government considers imposing limits on temporary visas. According to NFAP, Indian enrollment at Canadian universities rose more than 5,800% in the last two decades, from 2,181 in 2000 to 128,928 in 2021, an increase of 126,747 students.

Canadians oppose mismanagement, not immigration

The poll highlighted key areas of concern among Canadians:

— Housing shortages linked to rapid population growth

— A perception that immigration is straining public services like healthcare

— Economic worries, including inflation and job competition

— Criticism of government management of immigration policy

Many Canadians, while not opposed to immigration in principle, believe the system has been poorly managed. Fewer than seven in ten Canadians now think immigration benefits the economy, down from over 80% two years ago.

The feeling that immigration is placing too much pressure on housing and public services resonates across provinces and political parties. As Neuman pointed out, “The major shift is really about the management of the system, the numbers, and the perceived capacity of the country to absorb them without being too disruptive.”

Can/should Canada maintain its open-door policy?

Trudeau’s government is expected to announce its new immigration targets by November 1. The Prime Minister has previously indicated that the government may lower annual permanent resident targets while also restricting the intake of temporary residents, including international students, foreign workers, and asylum seekers.

Public opinion and economic realities will likely play a role in shaping these decisions. Canada, traditionally known for welcoming talent from around the world, is now grappling with questions about how many newcomers it can realistically accommodate.

Dapo Bankole, a leader in immigrant life education, echoed this sentiment, writing in a LinkedIn post, “Canada’s attitude towards immigration has cultivated a reputation for welcome, inclusivity, and endless possibilities. But the challenges of recent years – a global pandemic, surging housing crisis, and economic anxieties – have led many to question whether the country can, or should, maintain its open-door policy.”

Bankole further argued that Canada may no longer need as many immigrant professionals as it continues to attract, especially as many highly skilled immigrants find themselves in roles far below their qualifications. “There is a build-up of white-collar professionals who have ended up in blue-collar jobs,” he said. This mismatch between skills and employment opportunities has become a growing concern, not just for the immigrants themselves but also for Canadians who feel the job market is increasingly competitive.

“The major challenge is not just about numbers but how well the country can integrate new arrivals into the economy without creating disruptions,” Bankole said.