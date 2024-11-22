Canada uncovers 10,000 fake student visas, most from India: Report

Canada’s Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has uncovered over 10,000 fraudulent student acceptance letters this year, according to a report by The Globe and Mail, a Canadian daily. The revelation follows intensified scrutiny of international student applications, with 500,000 documents reviewed in 2024 under stricter verification measures.

According to media reports, approximately 80% of these fake letters were linked to students from Gujarat and Punjab.

What sparked the tighter measures?

The crackdown comes after a 2023 incident where international students were issued fraudulent acceptance letters by an unlicensed consultant in India, leading to deportation risks. To address such incidents, Canada now requires designated learning institutions (DLIs) to verify acceptance letters through an online portal.

Bronwyn May, director-general of IRCC’s International Students Branch, told a parliamentary committee that the verification process flagged fraudulent documents in 2% of cases, while another 1% involved cancelled admissions.

Concerns over student exploitation

Jenny Kwan, Canada’s New Democratic Party immigration critic, described the findings as “extremely alarming”. “Canada has a responsibility to ensure that international students who have been defrauded are protected,” Kwan told The Globe and Mail.

Concerns have also grown over potential complicity by some educational institutions, as several colleges and universities reportedly failed to authenticate letters.

Government response and recent changes

IRCC has ramped up investigations, including a probe into 2,000 cases involving students from India, China, and Vietnam. Of these, 1,485 students submitted fraudulent documents, leading to entry refusals or deportations.

“International students should have a positive, successful experience in Canada, and the important changes made today will help with that,” said Marc Miller, Minister of Immigration.

Key changes introduced recently include:

Stricter LOA verification: Since December 1, 2023, nearly 529,000 letters of acceptance have been verified, with over 17,000 flagged as invalid or cancelled.

DLI compliance reporting: DLIs must submit biannual reports confirming student enrolment. Non-compliance could result in suspension from admitting new students for up to a year.

Permit conditions monitoring: Students who drop out or fail to meet permit conditions face investigation and enforcement action.

What about Quebec institutions?

Quebec’s DLIs have not yet joined the compliance reporting system, but IRCC is working to integrate them. A grace period is in place until the system is fully operational for Quebec institutions.

What this means for international students

IRCC has introduced a rule requiring students to obtain a new study permit if they wish to transfer institutions. The goal, according to IRCC, is to safeguard the integrity of the International Student Program and protect students from financial and legal vulnerabilities.

“This change is in line with the important work we have been doing to strengthen the integrity of the International Student Program,” IRCC said in a press release on November 15.