Canada sees 14,000 asylum claims by foreign students in 2024, Indians lead

Canada is witnessing a surge in asylum claims from international students, with nearly 14,000 claims filed in the first nine months of 2024.

Between January and September 2024, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) received 132,525 asylum claims, including 84,645 from individuals already in the country. Among these, international students filed 13,660 claims, surpassing the total for 2023 and significantly higher than the 1,810 claims in 2018.

The largest group of claimants under study permits came from:

India: 2,290 claims

Nigeria: 1,990 claims

Ghana: 1,385 claims

Guinea: 1,095 claims

India, Canada’s top source of foreign students, had an estimated 427,000 Indian students studying in the country in 2023.

False claims and consultant malpractice

Immigration Minister Marc Miller noted that some students were allegedly being advised to file asylum claims shortly after arriving in Canada.

“Canada is dedicated to aiding individuals in need of protection,” Miller said in the letter, shared on X. “However, counselling asylum seekers to misrepresent themselves to remain in Canada or seek permanent residence would be contrary to the objectives of Canada’s immigration system.”

He added that departmental officials have provided anecdotal evidence of students being encouraged to file asylum claims soon after arriving, sometimes within their first year. Miller noted, “Some students appear to have been advised to file asylum claims soon after their arrival in Canada. We often see these claims filed within the first year, sometimes for less valid reasons, such as lowering tuition fees to domestic rates. There’s opportunism at play, and it’s being exploited.”

Miller has called on the CICC to investigate licensed consultants suspected of advising students improperly.

Tighter immigration policies

This surge in asylum claims coincides with stricter Canadian immigration policies. These include new limits on study permits and tightened eligibility for work permits, which have left many temporary residents with fewer options to stay.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau acknowledged mistakes in immigration policy, stating they have left the system open to exploitation. “Increasingly, bad actors like fake colleges and large corporations have been exploiting our immigration system for their own interests,” Trudeau said in a video posted on Sunday.

“We made some mistakes, and that’s why we are taking this big turn,” he added, referring to his government’s decision to cap immigration levels over the next three years. Trudeau noted that while some temporary residents might turn to the asylum system when their visas expire, “Those claims will be analysed and processed, and if their claim fails, they’ll be sent home.”

Temporary residents under pressure

Canada’s temporary resident population, which includes visitors, international students, and foreign workers, is set to decrease from 2.96 million to 2.52 million by 2025 under the government’s three-year plan. The government anticipates 1.26 million temporary residents will leave as their status expires.

For those nearing visa expiration, some may turn to the asylum system. However, Trudeau clarified: “Unsuccessful asylum claims will result in deportation.”

Canada has also revised its permanent residency quotas in response to housing and affordability concerns. The 2025 target has been reduced to 395,000 residents, down from 485,000. Around 40% of these spots will be reserved for international students and work permit holders already in Canada, shifting the focus to in-land applicants.