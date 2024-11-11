Canada ends fast-track visa scheme: What Indian students must do now

Canada's popular Student Direct Stream (SDS) visa programme, which allowed quicker processing for international student visas, ended on Saturday, affecting thousands of students, particularly from India. The sudden change aligns with the Canadian government’s wider immigration reforms announced by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in September.

Trudeau said on social media, “We're granting 35 per cent fewer international student permits this year. And next year, that number's going down by another 10 per cent.” He cited the need to curb abuse of the system by “bad actors.”

India, Canada’s largest source of international students

India holds the top spot for international students in Canada, with an estimated 4,27,000 Indian students currently enrolled in Canadian institutions, according to the Indian High Commission. The Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) confirmed the end of SDS in a Friday statement, saying the goal is to “strengthen programme integrity, address student vulnerability, and give all students equal and fair access to the application process.”

What was the Student Direct Stream?

The Student Direct Stream was introduced in 2018 to streamline study permit processing for students from countries including India, China, the Philippines, and Vietnam. The programme allowed students who met specific requirements—such as proving financial stability, having strong English or French language skills, and securing admission to a recognised Canadian institution—to benefit from expedited visa processing, typically within 20 days. This made SDS especially popular among Indian students.

More From This Section

Canada’s immigration agency added, “The Student Direct Stream (SDS) aimed to reduce processing times, giving students a smoother application process compared to the standard study permit application.” Another fast-track programme, Nigeria Student Express (NSE), has also been discontinued alongside SDS.

What does this mean for Indian students?

Indian students aspiring to study in Canada now need to apply through the regular study permit process, which can take longer than SDS’s expedited timeline.

Steps for Indian students applying for a Canadian study permit

1. Secure admission and an acceptance letter from a Canadian institution recognised by the government.

2. Gather necessary documents like:

Valid passport

Proof of acceptance from a DLI

Evidence of financial resources to cover tuition, living costs, and return transportation

Passport-sized photographs

Statement of purpose detailing study plans

Additional documents as per local visa office instructions

3. Fill out the ‘Application for a Study Permit Made Outside of Canada’ (IMM 1294) accurately.

4. Pay application fee, which is CAD 150 (approximately Rs 9,000)

5. Attend a Visa Application Centre (VAC) to provide fingerprints and a photograph.

6. Undergo a medical exam with an approved panel physician if required.

7. As processing times can vary, applying well before the intended start dates is advisable.

Additional points to consider

Language proficiency: IELTS or TOEFL scores may be required.

Financial proof: Show you can financially support yourself during your studies.

Early application: Start the process early to meet academic deadlines, as SDS no longer offers expedited processing.

2024: A year of immigration cuts for Indian students and workers

This year has been challenging for prospective Indian students and low-skilled workers looking to relocate to Canada. The Canadian government has introduced significant cuts in international student visas and plans to reduce overall immigration numbers over the coming years.

On October 24, Immigration Minister Marc Miller announced a revised immigration strategy, setting a cap of around 3,95,000 permanent residents in 2025, down from 4,85,000 this year. For temporary immigrants, including international students and foreign workers, Canada plans to admit around 4,46,000 in 2025 and 2026, a sharp reduction from this year's estimated 8,00,000. By 2027, Canada aims to accept only 17,400 new non-permanent residents.