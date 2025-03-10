Canada to reunite 10,000 immigrant families through PGP programme in 2025

Want to bring your parents to Canada? Applications for sponsorship set to open. Canada’s immigration department announced on March 7, 2025, that some citizens and permanent residents will be invited to apply to sponsor their parents and grandparents for permanent residency in the coming year.

In January, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) had said it would not send new invitations under the Parents and Grandparents Programme (PGP) this year, choosing instead to process applications from the 2024 intake.

This year, Canada plans to accept up to 10,000 complete applications for sponsorship under the programme.

“Given there remains a number of interest to sponsor forms in the pool from 2020, IRCC plans to send invitations to apply to randomly selected potential sponsors from that pool instead of accepting new forms. This is the same approach taken for the intakes conducted from 2020 to 2024,” said IRCC.

The government has not announced when it will send invitations but said more details will be released in the coming months.

What is the Parents and Grandparents Sponsorship Programme?

The programme allows Canadian citizens, permanent residents, and registered Indians to sponsor their parents and grandparents for immigration. If approved, they gain permanent residency and may later apply for citizenship.

Those sponsored receive full benefits of permanent residency, including:

Access to healthcare and social services

The right to work

Legal protections under Canadian law and the Charter of Rights and Freedoms

Processing times

Processing times for sponsorship applications depend on location:

Canada (excluding Quebec): 24 months

Quebec: up to 48 months due to additional provincial requirements

Alternatives for PGP sponsorship

For those unable to secure a spot under the PGP, there are other options to bring parents and grandparents to Canada.

Canada Super Visa

The Canada Super Visa offers a long-term visit option without permanent residency.

Valid for up to 10 years

Allows stays of up to 5 years per visit

Can be extended by 2 years after the initial stay

Temporary visitor visas

Families can also apply for short-term visitor visas, allowing stays of up to six months.

Fees:

Per person: CAD 100 (approx. Rs 6,300)

Family (up to five members): CAD 500 (approx. Rs 31,500)

Extension (per person): CAD 100 (approx. Rs 6,300)

Humanitarian grounds

In rare cases, applicants may apply for permanent residency on compassionate grounds, such as medical dependency, if standard processes do not apply.