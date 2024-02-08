Chart view: Which stocks did HNIs buy and sell the most in Dec quarter?

The overall stake of high-networth individuals (individuals with more than Rs 2 lakh shareholding in a company) in listed companies marginally rose to 2.06 per cent in the third quarter of the current fiscal from 2.05 per cent in the September quarter, as per data shared by Prime Database.
In rupee value terms, HNI holding was at Rs 7.36 lakh crore on December 31, 2023. This was an increase of 14.12 per cent over the last quarter. Considering only free float (non-promoter holding), HNI share by value went up to 4.17 in the quarter ending December 2023 from 4.14 per cent in the previous quarter.
In terms of ownership by number of shares or share by volume (Average of ‘HNI Holding as a % of Total Share Capital’ across all NSE listed companies), HNI share went down to 7.21 per cent as on December 31, 2023 from 7.42 per cent on September 30, 2023.
The top 10 companies with the highest HNI holding as on the quarter ending December 31, 2023 were Secur Credentials, Jyoti Structures, Hardwyn India, Cereba Integrated Technologies, CAGM Technologies, Zenith Steel Pipes and Industries.
On an overall basis, HNI holding went up in 758 companies listed on NSE in the last one quarter. The average stock price of these companies in the same period increased by 18.18 per cent. On the other hand, HNI holding went down in 921 companies. The average stock price of these companies increased by 17.08 per cent.
