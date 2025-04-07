ChatGPT can generate fake Aadhaar, PAN cards: How to verify them

In recent weeks, OpenAI's ChatGPT has been making headlines for its advanced image generation capabilities, which have sparked both fascination and concern. The AI tool, known for its ability to create realistic images, has been used to generate fake Aadhaar and PAN cards, raising significant security and privacy concerns. This development has led to discussions about the potential misuse of AI and the need for stricter regulations.

"While AI like ChatGPT has the ability to create photorealistic identity cards, it does not have access to governmental databases such as the Aadhaar and PAN databases. Consequently, while the AI can create an Aadhaar or PAN card that looks authentic, it cannot actually generate a true Aadhaar or PAN card with a genuine Aadhaar or PAN number," said Niharika Karanjawala-Misra, principal associate at Karanjawala & Co.

“If an individual is using an AI-generated Aadhaar or PAN card, a criminal complaint for fraud can be initiated against them,” Niharika said.

“To ensure the authenticity, accountability, and integrity of official records, governments must adopt a multi-pronged legal approach that prohibits the use of AI tools in the generation of sensitive documents. This includes enacting specific laws or administrative rules to restrict AI involvement in policy and legal drafting, mandating human certification of authorship, conducting periodic audits using AI-detection technologies, and updating IT and data governance frameworks to block unauthorised AI use. Training government personnel on the risks and limitations of generative AI is equally essential to preserve the sanctity of public documentation and democratic processes,” said Mitakshara Goyal, partner, Svarniti Law Offices.

Ashwin R Anneppanavar, partner, IndiaLaw LLP explains how to verify the authenticity of Aadhaar cards and PAN cards.

One can visit the official UIDAI website to confirm and verify the authenticity of the Aadhaar number. They Need to enter the 12-digit Aadhaar number and captcha code and the system performs a verification check. If the number is valid, you will receive a message confirming the authenticity of your Aadhaar Card. This process helps users authenticate their cards and safeguard against fraud.

The integration of secure QR codes has played a vital role in the verification and to check the authenticity of Aadhaar and PAN cards and effectively prevent the circulation of fake cards or duplicates. An essential check involves scanning the QR code on the card to ensure it is genuine. The government provides online tools for verifying Aadhaar and PAN cards.

Alay Razvi, managing partner, Accord Juris, explains how to stay protected from scams using AI-generated Aadhaar or PAN.

- Always verify identities through government portals before onboarding individuals or vendors.

- Educate employees and customers about red flags in fake documents.

- Use secure KYC verification platforms that include biometric and OTP-based checks.

- Never share your Aadhaar/PAN copy without masking sensitive information.