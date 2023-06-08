Craft convincing response to tax notice, backed by relevant documents

Ashish Mehta, partner, Khaitan & Co., says, “Guidelines are issued every year to prescribe the types of cases to be taken up for assessment based on a variety of factors.”

Income-tax returns (ITR) should be filed with meticulous attention to details to avoid complications at a later date. In the wake of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) coming out with new guidelines for scrutiny of ITRs, applicable to financial year 2023–24, this task should be undertaken with even greater seriousness.