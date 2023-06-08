Fine dining, Japanese style: How to develop a taste for the cuisine

“The aesthetic beauty and attention to detail in the presentation of Japanese dishes make them visually appealing and appealing to the senses. The cuisine has a strong foundation in tradition, but it has also embraced innovation and creativity with other culinary styles. This openness to experimentation has resulted in the emergence of new and exciting dishes that blend Japanese flavours with influences from other cuisines,” says Ajay Chopra, a chef at PLAKA restaurant in Cyberhub, Gurugram.

The world loves Japanese food because of its freshness, aesthetics and simplicity: it is a culinary culture that Indians appreciate well.