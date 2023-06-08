Fine dining, Japanese style: How to develop a taste for the cuisine

The world loves Japanese food because of its freshness, aesthetics and simplicity: it is a culinary culture that Indians appreciate well.
“The aesthetic beauty and attention to detail in the presentation of Japanese dishes make them visually appealing and appealing to the senses. The cuisine has a strong foundation in tradition, but it has also embraced innovation and creativity with other culinary styles. This openness to experimentation has resulted in the emergence of new and exciting dishes that blend Japanese flavours with influences from other cuisines,” says Ajay Chopra, a chef at PLAKA restaurant in Cyberhub, Gurugram.
Japanese cooking is minimal with attention to presentation, natural flavors, and balancing taste and texture. “The Japanese love simple cooking techniques such as grilling, braising, simmering, and steaming which are commonly used to enhance the natural flavors of the ingredients without overpowering them. They also love to eat raw,” says David Myers, a chef at Adrift Kaya, the Japanese restaurant at JW Marriott hotel in Delhi’s Aerocity.
A key aspect of Japanese cooking is the focus on fresh, seasonal ingredients. "In Japanese cuisine, we utilise a variety of key ingredients that contribute to the unique flavors and textures of our dishes. These ingredients are crucial in creating authentic Japanese flavors and are commonly used in various dishes," says Ankur Sahni, general manager at Kofuku Restaurant in Delhi.
Japanese eating has multiple dishes, so a meal won't be one big plate of fish. Instead, a meal could be a small plate of sashimi (fresh raw fish or meat sliced into thin pieces), a raw vegetable course, rice, soup, finished with fresh fruit for dessert. Five to seven dishes in one meal reflect the food of the season, different cooking techniques and a variety of tastes and textures.
Japanese cooking is light on spices, but some dishes use them for seasoning. Shichimi togarashi is a seven-spice blend that includes chili peppers, sesame seeds, ginger, orange peel, and Szechuan pepper. It is used to add a spicy and aromatic flavor to food. Sansho pepper, also known as Japanese pepper, has a citrus and slightly numbing taste. It is often used to season grilled meats, stews, and soups.
“The key ingredients in Japanese cuisine are various varieties of Miso, varieties of Soy sauces, Sushi, varieties of noodles. All these are common ingredients and easily available. Japanese food is best paired with Sake (a type of rice wine), whisky and beer,” says Vaibhav Bhargava, a chef at CHO restaurant near Qutub Minar in Delhi.
Sushi started as a method to preserve fish and rice and now it is a food culture in its own right. “Sushi…has a reputation for being a super luxurious item which is high-quality and flavorful, where we could dine for three hours having multiple courses of sushi. I think the art form and the artistry involved with it is really special,” says Myers.
"In Japan, Sushi chefs undergo extensive training and often dedicate their entire lives to perfecting their craft. They spend years just learning how to wash the rice before you’re even allowed to touch the fish. So, what it really takes is a lot of discipline and effort in the practice of perfecting this art,” says Myers.
Is it a myth that vegetarians can't have Sushi? Myers says: “Yes definitely, vegetarians can have sushi. Technically it’s not sushi because traditional sushi includes fish and rice, but everything can be adjusted.”
The Japanese use earthenware to cook and serve, serving the dual purpose of not using a lot of crockery and keeping food warm for longer.
For dining they usually have different sized bowls like Shiruwan, Ochawan and Bachi (specially for Ramen). They also use Chopsticks for eating from the bowls and plates apart from Renge (lotus petal) spoons for Soups and stews
Japanese cooking uses wooden ladles, spatulas, and chopsticks to prevent scratches on crockery. “The shape and the size of the utensil is also made keeping in mind the temperatures to be maintained, not only while cooking but also while serving and eating at the dining table,” says Nikhil Rastogi, a chef at Unox India, which designs and manufactures commercial ovens.
“Fish, to taste right, must swim three times – in water, in butter, and in wine. A party without sushi is just a meeting,” says a Polish proverb widely posted on the internet. It sums up what fans like about Japanese food.
