DDA Premium Housing Scheme 2025: 250 flats, garages on offer in Delhi

Interested applicants will have to register and participate through DDA’s online portal, where each flat and garage will be auctioned on a per-unit basis. This model is particularly attractive for investors and homebuyers seeking clear pricing, without the uncertainty of waiting lists or lotteries.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is set to launch its Premium Housing Scheme 2025 in early August, offering nearly 250 residential flats and over 60 garages across some of Delhi’s most sought-after localities, including Vasant Kunj, Dwarka, Rohini, and Pitampura. In a notable shift from traditional allocation models, all properties will be sold via a fully online e-auction, reinforcing transparency and accessibility. This scheme isn’t just about residential access — it’s part of a larger policy push to revitalize Delhi’s real estate appeal in the face of competition from NCR cities like Noida and Gurugram.