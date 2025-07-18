Lost your PPO number? Here's how you can find it online, and offline

How to find PPO number online?
- EPFO has also enabled downloading PPO certificates via DigiLocker under the Digital India initiative.
- Download the DigiLocker app or visit digilocker.gov.in.
- Sign up and link your Aadhaar (ensure your Aadhaar-linked mobile number is active for OTP verification).
- Search for “Employees Provident Fund Organisation” under ‘Issued Documents’ and provide your PPO number and last four digits of your pension-linked bank account.
- Once verified, your PPO certificate will be fetched directly from EPFO’s records.
How to get your PPO number offline?
Keep your PPO number safe
