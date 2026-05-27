Did you get an RBI lottery or inheritance email? It's a scam, warns PIB

If you have recently received an email claiming you have won lottery compensation money, inherited foreign funds or qualified for an RBI-backed “Donation Program 2026,” do not respond, click any links or transfer any money. The government has issued a fresh scam alert warning that such emails are fake and designed to steal money and personal information from unsuspecting users.

PIB Fact Check, the government’s official fact-checking unit, said fraudsters are circulating emails falsely pretending to come from the Reserve Bank of India. The scam messages reportedly ask people to pay a so-called 'crediting fee' under a ‘Donation Program 2026’ / ‘compensation payment for winning lottery’ scheme/ inheritance fund, etc.

What is a crediting fee? Don’t Pay Any ‘RBI Processing Fee’ — Government Flags New Online Scam It is a term scammers use to make a payment request sound official. It usually refers to a fee that a person must pay before receiving money that has been “approved”, “awarded”, “donated”, “released”, or “credited” to their account. PIB said the fake message claims recipients are eligible to receive funds through a donation programme, compensation for winning a lottery, an inheritance fund, or similar financial schemes. Users are being asked to make a payment in order to access these funds.

According to the government, the emails are part of a phishing scam aimed at tricking people into sharing: bank details,

passwords,

Aadhaar information,

PAN details,

OTPs,

or direct payments. PIB Fact Check clarified that: the RBI has not issued any such email,

is not running any donation programme,

and is not offering lottery compensation or inheritance schemes. The warning is particularly important because such scams often target: senior citizens, first-time internet users, job seekers, and people unfamiliar with digital banking fraud. Typically, victims receive emails claiming they are entitled to a large payout but must first pay a:

processing fee,

transfer fee,

RBI clearance charge,

or account activation amount. Once the payment is made, scammers either disappear or continue demanding additional payments under new excuses. Many fake emails use: RBI logos, official-looking signatures, forged government seals, or fake payment documents to appear genuine. Some even include:

fake RBI officer names,

fabricated transaction numbers,

or copied government branding

to create credibility. The government has advised users to: avoid clicking suspicious links,

never share banking or personal information through email or SMS,

and verify all financial communication through official websites. Users have also been asked to report suspicious government-related scam content to PIB Fact Check through: