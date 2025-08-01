DLF, Godrej, Prestige lead: Biggest realtors in India ranked by area built

- DLF leads with 349 million sq. ft. developed, focused primarily on commercial projects, and holds a valuation of Rs 2,07,400 Cr.
- Godrej Properties ranks second with 223 million sq. ft. in the residential segment and a valuation of Rs 70,600 Cr.
- Prestige Estates Projects is third with 180 million sq. ft. developed, valued at Rs 71,500 Cr.
- SOBHA is fourth with 136 million sq. ft. in the residential sector and a valuation of Rs 15,700 Cr.
- BL Kashyap & Sons ranks fifth with 125 million sq. ft. developed, valued at Rs 1,500 Cr.
- Valor Estate is sixth with 100 million sq. ft. of commercial projects and a valuation of Rs 12,700 Cr.
- Lodha Developers shares the rank at sixth with 100 million sq. ft. developed in the residential sector, valued at Rs 1,38,200 Cr.
- Brigade Enterprises is eighth with 86 million sq. ft. of residential development and a valuation of Rs 27,200 Cr.
- Sattva Group is ninth with 74 million sq. ft. in commercial projects, valued at Rs 3,200 Cr.
- Capacit’e Infraprojects completes the list with 70 million sq. ft. developed, focused on commercial, and a valuation of Rs 2,900 Cr.
