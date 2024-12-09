Australia's new Skills in Demand visa offers path to permanent residency

< Have at least one year of relevant work experience.

< Meet any required skills assessment standards.

< Demonstrate English proficiency unless exempt.

< Work exclusively for their sponsoring employer, unless exempt.

The visa application fee starts at AUD3,115 (approximately Rs 168,966)

Streams under the SID visa

The Skills in Demand visa includes three streams:

1. Core Skills stream: Designed to address workforce shortages.

2. Specialist Skills stream: Targets innovation and high-paying roles, with a minimum income threshold of AUD135,000.

3. Labour Agreement stream: Currently transitioning to an Essential Skills stream.

New occupation list

The Core Skills Occupation List (CSOL), introduced alongside the SID visa, consolidates previous skilled occupation lists and includes over 450 roles across industries such as health, agriculture, and cyber security. Roles include:

Accommodation and hospitality managers

Actuaries

Advertising managers and specialists

Agricultural scientists and consultants

Aircraft maintenance engineers

Transitioning from TSS to SID

Applications lodged under the TSS visa before December 7, 2024 will follow the previous requirements. However, nominations without a corresponding visa application by this date will automatically transition to the SID scheme.

Jobs and Skills Australia has shaped the CSOL based on market analysis and consultation with stakeholders. The updated criteria reflect labour shortages and aim to streamline pathways to permanent residency.

Opportunities for permanent residency

The SID visa offers a shorter work experience requirement compared to its predecessor. Work experience of one year in a relevant field qualifies applicants, and any work with an approved employer counts towards permanent residency, according to Australia's Department of Home Affairs.

Indian population in Australia

As of 2024, there are over 976,000 Indians living in Australia, according to official data. This makes the Indian community the second-largest overseas group in Australia, after the United Kingdom.

India is also a major contributor to Australia’s international student population. Official data from January to September 2023 showed that India was the second-largest source of international students, with 1,22,391 Indian students enrolled in Australian institutions.

The India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA), implemented in December 2022, further facilitates opportunities for Indian students and professionals. Key provisions of ECTA include:

1. Post-study work rights:

Bachelor’s degree holders: Up to 2 years

Master’s degree holders: Up to 3 years

Doctoral graduates: Up to 4 years

STEM and ICT graduates with first-class honours: Eligible for an additional year, extending their stay to 3 years

2. Work and holiday visas:

Annual quota of 1,000 Work and Holiday visas for Indian citizens aged 18–30

3. Mutual recognition of qualifications:

A framework to recognise professional qualifications, licensing, and registration, easing mobility across sectors (excluding regulated professions like law and medicine)

4. Youth mobility and cultural exchange programmes:

Opportunities for young Indians to gain work experience and participate in working holidays