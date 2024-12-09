Infy's Narayana Murthy buys Rs 50 cr flat in Bengaluru's Kingfisher Towers

Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy has reportedly bought a luxury apartment in Bengaluru's Kingfisher Towers for Rs 50 crore. The 8,400-square-foot unit is on the 16th floor and comprises four bedrooms and five dedicated car parking spaces. Murthy's second purchase in Kingfisher Towers has set a new price benchmark in Bengaluru's real estate market.

The Kingfisher Towers is a 34-storey luxury residential complex with around 81 units (4 BHK) starting at 8000 square feet spread across three buildings on a 4.5-acre plot of land. An opulent apartment is on the top two floors. The 34-story development offers residences averaging 8,321 square feet.

The deal sets the price at Rs 59,500 per square foot, making it one of the highest in the city’s upscale commercial center, according to a report in Times of India. The report added that Murthy's new flat was bought from a Mumbai-based businessman who had owned the property for nearly a decade, with Sadhwani Real Estate Holdings facilitating the deal.

Sudha Murty, Murthy's wife, also bought a flat in Kingfisher Towers for Rs 29 crore on the 23rd floor four years ago. Other prominent residents include Biocon’s Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw and Karnataka Minister KJ George's son, Rana George.

Kingfisher Towers, a name synonymous with luxury and grandeur, has captured the imagination of Bengaluru’s elite since its inception. Located in the heart of the city’s upscale residential area, Kingfisher Towers was envisioned as a symbol of opulence, attracting high-net-worth individuals and business magnates. However, the iconic towers have also been at the center of controversy, making headlines for reasons beyond just luxury.

The complex offers an array of extravagant amenities, including private swimming pools, a state-of-the-art gym, 24/7 security, and concierge services, making it the perfect retreat for the city's richest residents. . Its prime location on Vittal Mallya Road added to its prestige, making it not only a place to live but a status symbol in the city's elite circles.

The land, which was once Vijay Mallya's ancestral home, was developed in a joint venture between the Prestige Group and Mallya's company in 2010. These luxury apartments were initially sold for Rs 22,000 per square foot.

Earlier this year, Ajit Isaac, chairman and managing director of Bengaluru-based company Quess Corp, bought a 10,000 sq ft property worth Rs 67.5 crore in the Koramangala area, the IT capital’s billionaire street. The deal's per sq ft price is around Rs 70,300 per sq ft, making it the most expensive deal in Bengaluru so far.

In 2022, Rana George bought a flat valued at Rs 35 crore. In 2017, Embassy Group sold an apartment for Rs 50 crore to Ajit Prabhu, chairman and CEO of engineering outsourcing company Quest Global, making it the biggest residential deal ever in Bengaluru. Prabhu bought the 16,000sqft apartment in Embassy One near Hebbal at per-sqft rate of about Rs 31,000.