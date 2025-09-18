EPFO launches Passbook Lite, enabling members to view PF in one place

The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has launched ‘Passbook Lite’ facility on the member portal, which will allow subscribers to view a summarised passbook showing contributions, withdrawals and current balance with a single login, as opposed to the current system where members need to log in separately on the passbook portal to check the same.

Labour minister Mansukh Mandaviya told reporters on Thursday that this reform integrates existing application programming interfaces (APIs), reduces the load on the standalone passbook portal and improves operational efficiency.

“This initiative is expected to improve user experience by providing all key services, including passbook access through one login. However, for a comprehensive view of passbook details, including graphical display, members can continue to access the existing passbook portal as well,” he added.

The EPFO has also enabled members to directly download annexure K from the member portal itself. This will enable members to track status of transfer applications online, ensuring full transparency and help them easily verify provident fund transfers. Presently, when employees change jobs, their PF accounts are transferred to the new employer's PF office through Form 13 online. Following this, a transfer certificate (annexure K) is generated by the previous PF office and sent to the new PF office. Till now, annexure K was only shared between PF offices and was made available to members only on request.