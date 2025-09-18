Buying, renewing and claiming insurance may soon get easier with Bima Sugam

Backed by the Life Insurance Council and General Insurance Council, Bima Sugam aims to be a one-stop shop for life, health, motor, and general insurance products. Policyholders will be able to compare premiums, purchase new policies, renew existing ones, and even file claims, all through a single interface.

“The Bima Sugam website is our authentic gateway for the public and the industry. It brings customers, insurers, and intermediaries together on a common platform. This is the first milestone in a journey that will transform insurance access and transparency for every Indian household,” said Prasun Sikdar, managing director & chief executive officer, Bima Sugam India Federation.

A game-changer for penetration

India’s insurance penetration remains low -- roughly 1 per cent of GDP, compared to the global average of 3.9 per cent.

According to Sanjiv Singh, head -- marine & specialty lines, General Insurance Council, initiatives like Bima Sugam could help close this gap. “Covering India’s entire population requires massive use of technology and efforts by intermediaries. IRDAI’s Bima Sugam is a revolutionary step with the ambition to become the largest online market for insurance products and services, a model that could inspire other developing economies,” Singh said on the GI Council website.