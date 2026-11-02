EPFO launches WhatsApp facility for PF balance, passbook and transactions

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has introduced WhatsApp-based services that will allow more than 80 million subscribers to check their provident fund (PF) balance, access passbook information and view their latest five transactions without having to visit an EPFO office.

Union Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya launched the facility on November 1, during the organisation's 74th Foundation Day celebrations in New Delhi.

The initiative is aimed at making routine EPF services easier to access through a familiar mobile platform.

According to a labour ministry statement, reported by PTI, subscribers will be able to use EPFO's verified WhatsApp service to access basic account information. The facility will also provide personalised guidance and assistance to members in completing requirements under the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana (PMVBRY).

The announcement is part of EPFO's broader efforts to improve access to its services through digital platforms. However, the ministry's November 1 announcement does not specify the WhatsApp number or explain the complete process for activating the facility. What EPFO services will be available on WhatsApp? The new facility will provide access to four categories of services: PF balance: Members can check the balance in their provident fund accounts. Passbook information: Subscribers can access information about their EPF contributions and account transactions. Latest five transactions: Members can view their five most recent transactions to track account activity. PMVBRY assistance: The service will offer personalised guidance to members completing requirements related to the employment-linked scheme.

The facility could make it easier for subscribers to access frequently needed account information without navigating multiple digital platforms or visiting regional EPFO offices. For salaried employees, checking the PF balance and tracking contributions are important for monitoring long-term retirement savings. The passbook also helps members verify whether their employer's contributions are being credited to their accounts. However, members should note that accessing account information through WhatsApp is different from initiating a withdrawal or transferring their PF balance. The November 1 announcement does not indicate that these transactions will be available through the new facility. How can members access EPFO services through WhatsApp? EPFO has described the facility as a verified WhatsApp service. However, the labour ministry has not provided the official WhatsApp number or detailed activation instructions in its launch announcement.

Members should check EPFO's official website or verified communication channels for the authorised contact number before using the service. They should also exercise caution while accessing financial and personal information through messaging platforms. Subscribers should not share their Universal Account Number (UAN) password, one-time passwords (OTPs), bank credentials or other sensitive information with unverified contacts. EPFO to automatically settle inoperative accounts with up to Rs 1,000 Alongside the WhatsApp facility, Mandaviya launched automatic settlement of eligible inoperative EPF accounts. Under the new facility, subscribers with Aadhaar-verified inoperative EPF accounts holding balances of up to Rs 1,000 will not have to submit individual claims to receive their money.

Instead, EPFO will initiate the settlement process after completing the prescribed identity and bank-account verification. The eligible dues will then be transferred to the rightful beneficiaries. According to the Labour Ministry, approximately 100,000 accounts involving a total amount of Rs 5 crore are expected to benefit from the initiative. The move is intended to help members recover small, unclaimed PF balances that may have remained untouched in old accounts, particularly when employees have changed jobs or stopped contributing to their EPF accounts. The automatic settlement facility could reduce the paperwork involved in claiming these amounts. However, the Aadhaar and bank-account verification requirements will remain important to ensure that the money reaches the correct beneficiary.

EPFO manages a Rs 32 trillion retirement corpus The two initiatives come as EPFO continues to expand its digital services and improve access for its subscribers. Speaking at the Foundation Day event, Mandaviya said the organisation had accumulated a corpus of around Rs 32 trillion through contributions from more than 80 million members over its 74-year journey. He urged EPFO officials to focus on worker-centric innovations and improve processes as the organisation approaches its 75th year. For subscribers, the WhatsApp facility could simplify routine account checks, while automatic settlement could help eligible members recover small balances without filing individual claims. However, members should continue using EPFO's authorised channels for withdrawals, transfers and other account-related transactions.