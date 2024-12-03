Federal Bank new savings account for seniors with insurance, lounge access

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Esteem Savings Account is available for new and existing customers at all Federal Bank branches

Ayush Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2024 | 10:56 AM IST
Federal Bank has introduced a special savings account for senior citizens. The Esteem Savings Account for people aged 55 and above offers a "comprehensive package of benefits", said the lender.
 
“Today's individuals aged 55 years and above have access to abundant opportunities and possibilities. We are delighted to launch the Esteem Savings Account, a bespoke solution that caters for the needs of such individuals," said Shalini Warrier, executive director at Federal Bank.
 
Features of the savings account
 

Complimentary insurance cover: Insurance cover includes a complimentary yearly health check-up, hospital cash facility and access to a doctor-on-call service.
 
Travel convenience: The account includes two free airport lounge access passes per quarter.
 
Family benefits: Account holders can open zero-balance accounts for their spouse and two additional zero-balance accounts for their grandchildren, "promoting family financial inclusivity".
 
Cost-effective banking: The account eliminates charges on 10 commonly used banking services, including debit card issuance, NEFT, RTGS and various certificate generations.
 
Additional perks: Customers enjoy exclusive discounts on health services, utilities, and elder care, along with a 25 per cent discount on locker rent and a waived annual maintenance charge for the first year of a demat account.
 
“This innovative account offers a comprehensive suite of services and benefits, focusing on comfort, health, and financial well-being. The Esteem Savings Account represents a significant step forward in our mission to set a new standard in customer-centric banking," said Warrier.
 
The account is available at all Federal Bank branches for new and existing customers. Interested individuals can find more details at www.federalbank.co.in/esteem-savings-account.
 
 
 
Topics :Federal BankfinanceToday News

First Published: Dec 03 2024 | 10:56 AM IST

