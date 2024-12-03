Federal Bank new savings account for seniors with insurance, lounge access

Travel convenience: The account includes two free airport lounge access passes per quarter.

Family benefits: Account holders can open zero-balance accounts for their spouse and two additional zero-balance accounts for their grandchildren, "promoting family financial inclusivity".

Cost-effective banking: The account eliminates charges on 10 commonly used banking services, including debit card issuance, NEFT, RTGS and various certificate generations.

Additional perks: Customers enjoy exclusive discounts on health services, utilities, and elder care, along with a 25 per cent discount on locker rent and a waived annual maintenance charge for the first year of a demat account.

“This innovative account offers a comprehensive suite of services and benefits, focusing on comfort, health, and financial well-being. The Esteem Savings Account represents a significant step forward in our mission to set a new standard in customer-centric banking," said Warrier.

The account is available at all Federal Bank branches for new and existing customers. Interested individuals can find more details at www.federalbank.co.in/esteem-savings-account.