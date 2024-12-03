Lodha, TVS Motor: 5 rate sensitive shares to bet on ahead of RBI policy

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) appointed six-member Monetary Policy Committee
(MPC) last bi-monthly meeting for the calendar year 2024, is scheduled to start tomorrow (Wednesday), with the policy outcome due on Friday.
According to a Business Standard poll, with gross domestic product (GDP) growth plunging to 5.4 per cent in the July-September quarter, the RBI's MPC is likely to hold rates steady for the 11the straight time on Friday.
Experts believe the focus in the policy meet will be on the GDP growth and inflation projections by the Central Bank.
In the run-up to the RBI Policy decision and the eventual announcement shares of rate sensitive sectors - such as banks, financial services, auto and realty - tend to hog the limelight.
As such, here are 5 stocks from rate sensitive sectors that look favourably placed on the technical charts ahead of the RBI Policy meeting. TVS Motor
Current Price: Rs 2,517
Upside Potential: 18.7%
Support: Rs 2,440; Rs 2,395
Resistance: Rs 2,567; Rs 2,612
Amid the recent market fall, TVS Motor stock despite repeated attempts managed to hold above its long-term - 200-DMA (Daily Moving Average) support on the daily scale. The stock at present is seen quoting above its 20-DMA, which stands at Rs 2,440, while the major 200-DMA support stands at Rs 2,395.
Given, the positive crossover on the 14-day RSI (Relative Strength Index) and other select momentum oscillators, TVS Motor is likely to trade with a positive bias as long as the above mentioned support levels are held.
On the upside, the stock may spurt towards the 100-DMA at Rs 2,987; with interim resistance likely around Rs 2,567 and Rs 2,612 levels. Jio Financial Services
Current Price: Rs 332
Upside Potential: 6.6%
Support: Rs 306
Resistance: Rs 332; Rs 339
Last week, Jio Financial Services gave a positive crossover above its super trend line resistance on the daily scale; thus suggesting that the near-term bias is likely to remain favourable as long as the stock holds above Rs 306.
At present, the stock is seen consolidating around its 100-DMA hurdle at Rs 332; above which the next notable resistance stands at Rs 339. The medium-term chart suggests that break and sustained trade above Rs 332, opens the possibility of a rally towards Rs 354 levels. Lodha
Current Price: Rs 1,308
Upside Potential: 15.1%
Support: Rs 1,255; Rs 1,230
Resistance: Rs 1,385
Over the last one week, Lodha (Macrotech Developers) stock is seen consistently seeking support around Rs 1,255 - which is where the 100- and 200-DMAs converge. Below which, near support for the stock exists at Rs 1,230.
As long as these support levels are held, Lodha can potentially rally to Rs 1,506; with interim resistance likely around Rs 1,385 levels. DLF
Current Price: Rs 850
Upside Potential: 11.8%
Support: Rs 837; Rs 797
Resistance: Rs 907
DLF has given a fresh breakout above its super trend line on the daily scale. In the process, the stock also closed above its 100- and 200-DMA for the first time since October 21, 2024. The key moving averages now stand at Rs 837 and Rs 848, respectively.
The overall near-term bias is likely to remain positive as long as the stock holds above its 20-DMA, at Rs 797. On the upside, sustained trade above the 200-DMA, can trigger a rally towards Rs 950 levels, with interim resistance seen at Rs 907. Federal Bank
Current Price: Rs 211
Upside Potential: 10%
Support: Rs 207; Rs196
Resistance: Rs 220; Rs 225
The overall chart structure of Federal Bank is bullish, with short-term averages seen holding firmly above the longer-term moving averages. At present, the stock is seen seeking support around its 20-DMA at Rs 207; below which major support for the stock exists around Rs 196 levels.
On the upside, the stock can potentially rally to Rs 232 levels; with interim resistance expected around Rs 220 and Rs 225.