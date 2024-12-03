19,000 Indians, OCI holders join fast-track immigration program since June

Over 19,000 Indian and foreign nationals with Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cards have enrolled in India’s Fast Track Immigration - Trusted Traveller Programme (FTI-TTP) since its launch in June 2024, officials said. Initially rolled out at Delhi Airport, the scheme now extends to 31 international airports, including those in Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, The Economic Times reported quoting officials.

According to the programme, any individuals seeking entry must provide his/her biometrics failing which they will not be enrolled into the programme.

The initiative was launched to streamline immigration processes by using automated e-gates for faster clearance.

Who is eligible?

The programme currently covers:

Indian nationals

Foreign nationals holding OCI cards

However, those under 12 or above 70 years of age are ineligible. Applicants aged 12 to 18 can use their parents’ or guardians’ email IDs and mobile numbers during registration.

The registration process usually takes about a month, during which field agencies conduct verification, According to the Ministry of Home Affairs. Eligible individuals will be added to a whitelist of trusted travellers.

How does it work?

Applicants must:

1. Register online with personal details and required documents.

2. Submit biometrics—fingerprints and facial images—at designated international airports or Foreigners Regional Registration Offices (FRROs).

3. Renew their registration every five years or upon passport expiry, whichever comes first.

Biometrics will be verified at e-gates during travel. Once a traveller’s identity is authenticated, the gate opens, and immigration clearance is granted.

Documents required for registration

Applicants need:

A passport-sized photograph (as per Indian passport specifications)

A scanned copy of their passport (front and back pages)

Proof of present address

OCI card details (if applicable)

Applications may be rejected for reasons such as incorrect information, unclear documents, or outdated photographs.

Why is this programme important?

FTI-TTP draws inspiration from the US Global Entry Programme but adapts it to Indian requirements. While the US programme facilitates expedited entry for international travellers at customs, FTI-TTP focuses on reducing immigration clearance times in India.

According to officials, over 60% of passengers using e-gates experienced faster processing times. Categories of individuals benefitting from the programme include frequent flyers, high-net-worth individuals, CEOs, and businesspersons.

Implementation in phases

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is rolling out the programme in two phases:

1. Indian citizens and OCI cardholders

2. Inclusion of foreign travellers

“The programme runs through automated border gates, minimising human intervention in the immigration process,” the MHA said. The Bureau of Immigration serves as the nodal agency for implementation.

Steps to enrol

< Register online on the FTI-TTP portal.

< Upload required documents and provide biometrics at an international airport or FRRO office.

< Await verification, which may take up to one month.

Once approved, travellers will receive a notification to schedule a biometric appointment.

Points to note

< ECR passport holders are not eligible.

< Applicants must have a passport valid for at least six months at the time of applying.

< If the passport used for registration is lost or expired, travellers must reapply and provide fresh biometrics.

< For assistance, applicants can contact the support desk at india.ftittp-boi@mha.gov.in.