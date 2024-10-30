ACC, 2 pvt banks among 8 midcap stocks turn favourable on tech charts

After four weeks of losses, the benchmark equity indices are seen attempting a pull-back this week. The BSE Sensex
has gained 1.2 per cent or over 900 points from its recent low of 79,137; while the NSE Nifty 50 index has jumped 1.4 per cent or 330 points from its low of 24,073.
Meanwhile, the Nifty MidCap 150 index
has gained over 3 per cent from its low of 20,366 hit on October 25. The MidCap index is seen trading with gains for the third straight day.
As the benchmarks claw back, several stocks too have bounced back notably from the recent dip. Among these, here are 8 such mid-cap stocks that are now favourably placed on the technical charts backed by a positive divergence on key momentum oscillators.
Here are the key levels to watch out for on these 8 midcap stocks:
ACC
Current Price: Rs 2,366
Upside Potential: 15.2%
Support: Rs 2,325; Rs 2,318; Rs 2,200
Resistance: Rs 2,380; Rs 2,400; Rs 2,450
ACC stock
is seen trading with a positive bias for the third straight day. The stock has surged over 8 per cent from its recent low, and is now seen holding above its 20-DMA (Daily Moving Average) which stands at Rs 2,325. At present, the stock is seen trading close to its 50-DMA hurdle at Rs 2,380; above which near resistance stands at Rs 2,400. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
For the overall bias to turn favourable, ACC will need to break and trade consistently above Rs 2,450 levels. Following which, a rally to Rs 2,725 levels seems likely. In case of a dip, the 20-DMA at Rs 2,318 followed by Rs 2,200 is likely to act as near-term support.
Federal Bank
Current Price: Rs 201
Upside Potential: 13.4%
Support: Rs 191; Rs 189
Resistance: Rs 205; Rs 209; Rs 216
Even as the key momentum oscillators have turned favourable for Federal Bank
, the stock now is seen trading close to its key resistance zone Rs 202 - Rs 205. The stock will need to clear these hurdles for further gains; post which the stock can spurt to Rs 228, with interim resistance likely around Rs 209 and Rs 216 levels. Support on the downside is visible at Rs 191 and Rs 189 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
Gland Pharma
Current Price: Rs 1,636
Upside Potential: 13%
Support: Rs 1,605
Resistance: Rs 1,670; Rs 1,755
Gland Pharma
is seen testing support around its 100-WMA (Weekly Moving Average), which stands at Rs 1,605 for the last three weeks. At present, the stock is seen trading close to its 20-DMA hurdle at Rs 1,670. The stock can potentially rally to Rs 1,850 levels, with interim resistance seen at Rs 1,755. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
HUDCO
Current Price: Rs 218
Upside Potential: 10%
Support: Rs 212; Rs 195
Resistance: Rs 223
HUDCO stock
has witnessed a steep 45 per cent fall in the last four months. The stock at present is seen trading below the key moving averages on the daily scale. However, given the oversold condition a pull-back to Rs 240 levels seems possible at the counter. The stock has near resistance at Rs 223. Support on the downside stands at Rs 212 and Rs 195 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
JK Cement
Current Price: Rs 4,322
Upside Potential: 5.3%
Support: Rs 4,270; Rs 4,170
Resistance: Rs 4,390
JK Cement has clawed back its way above the 200-DMA, which now stands at Rs 4,270. The near-term bias is likely to remain cautiously positive as long as the stock holds above Rs 4,170. On the upside, near hurdle for the stock stands at Rs 4,390; above which a spurt to Rs 4,550 levels seems likely. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
Current Price: Rs 981
Upside Potential: 29.2%
Support: Rs 920
Resistance: Rs 1,020; Rs 1,093; Rs 1,160
Apart from the positive crossovers on the key momentum oscillators, the overall trend for Max Healthcare stock also looks formidable. The stock has been making higher-highs and higher lows on the weekly scale since March 2023.
At present, the stock is seen trading close to its near hurdle at Rs 1,020 levels. Break and sustained trade above the same can trigger a rally towards Rs 1,267; with interim resistance likely around Rs 1,093 and Rs 1,160 levels. Key support for the stock stands at Rs 920. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
PolicyBazaar
Current Price: Rs 1,654
Upside Potential: 34.5%
Support: Rs 1,602; Rs 1,580
Resistance: Rs 1,850; Rs 1,990
PolicyBazaar stock has been consistently finding support around its 20-WMA (Weekly Moving Average) for the last six trading weeks. The 20-WMA now stands at Rs 1,602. The daily chart suggests presence of key support at Rs 1,580 - its 100-DMA. As long as these support levels are held, the stock is expected to trade with a favourable bias.
The long-term chart shows that the stock can potentially rally to Rs 2,225 on the upside. Interim resistance for the stock can be expected around Rs 1,850 and Rs 1,990 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
YES Bank
Current Price: Rs 21
Upside Potential: 14.3%
Support: Rs 19.90
Resistance: Rs 22.40; Rs 23.50
YES Bank is seen trading close to its near-term hurdle at Rs 21.30. The stock will need to break and trade consistently above the same, for a rally to emerge towards Rs 24. Interim resistance for the stock can be expected around Rs 22.40 and Rs 23.50. Key support for the stock on the downside stands at Rs 19.90; below which the bias can weaken. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART