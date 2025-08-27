Filing taxes for first time? Step-by-step guide to register on I-T portal

With the income tax return (ITR) filing deadline of September 15 drawing close, first-time taxpayers must register on the Income Tax Department’s e-filing portal before submitting their returns. The portal is designed to simplify filing and give access to a host of tax-related services, from viewing Form 26AS to tracking refund status.

Who can register

Any individual with a valid and active Permanent Account Number (PAN) can create an account on the portal. Registration is mandatory for each PAN separately. To complete the process, you will also need a valid mobile number and an email ID.

Step-by-step guide to register online on Income tax portal

Step 1: Visit the official e-filing portal at www.incometax.gov.in and click on ‘Register’.

Step 2: Choose the option ‘Register as Taxpayer’, enter your PAN, and click ‘Validate’. If the PAN is already registered or not valid, the system will display an error. Step 3: Fill in your personal details, such as name, date of birth, gender and residential status, exactly as per PAN records. Click ‘Continue’. Step 4: Provide your contact details, including primary mobile number, email ID and address. Select ‘Continue’. Step 5: You will receive two one-time passwords (OTPs), one on your mobile number and another on your email ID. Enter both within 15 minutes to proceed.