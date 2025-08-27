Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Filing taxes for first time? Step-by-step guide to register on I-T portal

Filing taxes for first time? Step-by-step guide to register on I-T portal

Registering on the income tax e-filing portal is the first step to file your return. A quick look at the step-by-step process to get started online

Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2025 | 3:17 PM IST
With the income tax return (ITR) filing deadline of September 15 drawing close, first-time taxpayers must register on the Income Tax Department’s e-filing portal before submitting their returns. The portal is designed to simplify filing and give access to a host of tax-related services, from viewing Form 26AS to tracking refund status.
 

Who can register

Any individual with a valid and active Permanent Account Number (PAN) can create an account on the portal. Registration is mandatory for each PAN separately. To complete the process, you will also need a valid mobile number and an email ID.
 

Step-by-step guide to register online on Income tax portal 

Step 1: Visit the official e-filing portal at www.incometax.gov.in and click on ‘Register’.
 
Step 2: Choose the option ‘Register as Taxpayer’, enter your PAN, and click ‘Validate’. If the PAN is already registered or not valid, the system will display an error.
 
Step 3: Fill in your personal details, such as name, date of birth, gender and residential status, exactly as per PAN records. Click ‘Continue’.
 
Step 4: Provide your contact details, including primary mobile number, email ID and address. Select ‘Continue’.
 
Step 5: You will receive two one-time passwords (OTPs), one on your mobile number and another on your email ID. Enter both within 15 minutes to proceed.
 
Step 6: Review the information entered. If everything is correct, click ‘Confirm’.
 
Step 7: Set up your login credentials by creating a strong password and a personalised login message. Click ‘Register’.
 
Step 8: Registration is complete. You can now click on ‘Proceed to Login’ and access your account.

 

Why registration matters

Registering on the e-filing portal not only allows you to file your ITR but also lets you:
 
  • Access your past returns and tax credit statements 
  • Pre-fill personal and financial details in ITR forms 
  • Track refunds and notices from the department 
  • Update your profile and linked bank accounts
 
For taxpayers filing online for the first time, completing this one-time registration is the gateway to managing taxes seamlessly in the digital format. 

Topics :Income Tax filingBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 27 2025 | 3:17 PM IST

