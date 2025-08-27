Saba Azad rents Hrithik Roshan's Juhu Flat for ₹75K, market rate in lakhs

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan has leased one of his luxury sea-facing Juhu-Versova apartments to girlfriend Saba Azad, but it’s the rent that has everyone talking.

What’s the Deal?

As reported by Zapkey, a data-driven property platform, Hrithik signed the leave-and-license agreement on August 4, 2025, charging ₹75,000 per month, with a security deposit of ₹1.25 lakh.

The property is located in Mannat Apartments (Vartamaan) on Juhu-Versova Link Road, spanning approximately 12,000 sq ft, covering the 18th floor and a duplex across the 19th and 20th floors, which Hrithik purchased in 2020 for ₹97.5 crore

The Numbers That Don’t Add Up

Rent charged: ₹75,000 per month Deposit: ₹1.25 lakh Market comparison: In the same building, a 3,600 sq ft flat was leased in 2023 at ₹10 lakh per month. Even a smaller 1,200 sq ft 3BHK in Juhu-Versova today goes for ₹1–2 lakh/month. "Compare that with a 2023 deal in the same building, where a 6th-floor unit was leased at ₹10 lakh/month, and the difference becomes striking," said Zapkey on X. In other words, Hrithik’s rent to Saba is a fraction of what the market demands—almost a tenth in some The Property Located in Mannat Apartments (Vartamaan) on Juhu-Versova Link Road

Hrithik purchased three entire floors (18th–20th) in 2020 for ₹97.5 crore, totaling 12,000 sq ft The apartment leased to Saba is part of this sea-view portfolio In 2023, Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd entered into a leave and license agreement for a flat in the same building at a monthly rent of ₹10 lakh. The apartment, measured over 3,600 sq ft. A stamp duty of ₹64,500 and a registration fee of ₹1,000 were paid for the transaction, documents accessed by Zapkey showed. Past deals: In May, Hrithik Roshan and his father, Rakesh Roshan, sold three residential apartments in Mumbai’s Andheri area for ₹6.75 crore.