Find perfect stay in seconds: MakeMyTrip's AI tool simplifies hotel search

MakeMyTrip, India’s leading online travel platform, has unveiled a new feature—‘Collections’—designed to simplify and personalize the accommodation discovery process. With over 86,000 domestic properties across more than 2,000 cities, finding the ideal place to stay can often be overwhelming for travelers. ‘Collections,’ powered by Generative AI (GenAI), addresses this challenge by intelligently categorizing and curating hotel and homestay options based on deep traveler insights.

By aligning the unique appeal of each destination with the traveler’s core interests, the AI-driven model analyses past search intent, bookings patterns, and customer reviews to deliver an intuitive and hyper-personalized experience. Whether it is Beach Paradise and Luxury Retreats in Goa, Stays with Private Ghats and Yogic Abodes in Rishikesh, or Wellness Retreats or Adventure Escapes in Coorg, ‘Collections’ refines recommendations in real-time.

Moreover, it continuously learns from user interactions, ensuring smarter recommendations with every search. For example, a frequent luxury traveler will see high-end hotel recommendations aligned with their past bookings, while a budget-conscious traveler will receive options optimized for affordability. Similarly, families searching for kid-friendly accommodations will find stays that prioritize safety and child-friendly amenities — helping every traveler make faster, smarter, and more informed booking decisions.

For example, Gina, a travel enthusiast loves exploring new destinations but often finds herself overwhelmed by the sheer number of accommodation options available online. The pressure to choose the perfect place to stay, whether it’s a beachside resort or a cozy homestay in the hills, has always been a source of stress.

However, now, thanks to ‘Collections’, her next trip to Goa is easier. She’s looking for a blend of luxury and relaxation. Traditionally, she would have spent hours scrolling through hotel options and reading reviews. But this time, as soon as she opens the app, the ‘Collections’ feature pops up with a curated list of places. The first few suggestions are titled “Luxury Retreats in Goa”, aligning with her search.

With ‘Collections’, the platform has used advanced Generative AI (GenAI) to analyze Gina's past bookings and search history. It knows she prefers high-end, serene stays that offer both comfort and exclusivity. The algorithm has also taken into account her reviews from past trips, ensuring that her preferences are met each time.

The app doesn't just show random options. It refines the choices based on her unique travel intent—whether it’s a peaceful beach retreat or a lavish getaway, every recommendation feels like it was hand-picked for her.

When Gina switches her focus to Rishikesh for her next spiritual retreat, ‘Collections’ offers suggestions like “Yogic Abodes” and “Private Ghats for Meditation.”

For Gina’s friend Ranveer, who’s more budget-conscious but still values comfort, the experience is similar.

Ranveer, always looking for affordable yet quality stays, opens the ‘Collections’ feature and immediately sees options tailored to his budget. The platform has already learned from his search behavior—showing stays that provide value without compromising comfort. Whether it’s family-friendly accommodations or simple, budget-friendly stays, ‘Collections’ curates exactly what Ranveer needs.

“We are constantly innovating to enhance the way travelers discover and book accommodations. ‘Collections’ is our solution to one of the biggest challenges in travel—finding the perfect stay. By leveraging Generative AI and deep traveler insights, we’ve made it easier than ever for users like Priya to find accommodations that match their personal preferences," said Abhishek Logani, Chief Business Officer – Hotels at MakeMyTrip.

With the feature already live in over 30 major leisure and pilgrimage destinations, you can use ‘Collections’ for your next adventure.

The company has introduced several innovations in recent months, including ‘Loved By Devotees’ for pilgrimage travelers and flexible booking options like Book With Zero, Flexible Check-in and more.