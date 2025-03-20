New Zealand offers Rs 1.3 crore scholarship package for Indian students

The New Zealand government has announced a partial scholarship package worth NZD 260,000 (approximately Rs 1.3 crore) under the New Zealand Excellence Awards (NZEA) 2025 to support Indian students, according to a press release shared by IT Delhi. The announcement was made by New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon at an event at IIT Delhi on Tuesday, which marked the celebration of the New Zealand Centre, a joint initiative that connects all New Zealand universities with IIT Delhi.

Speaking at the event, Luxon said, "New Zealand and India share a reciprocal education partnership, built on academic excellence and cultural exchange. As we navigate an increasingly interconnected world, we remain committed to equipping students with the skills needed to succeed on the global stage. Through the initiatives announced today, we are fostering deeper connections and empowering future leaders and innovators."

The event also highlighted ongoing research collaborations between the two countries in areas such as artificial intelligence, sustainability, disaster resilience, and advanced engineering.

What are the New Zealand Excellence Awards (NZEA)?

The New Zealand Excellence Awards 2025 is a scholarship programme run by Education New Zealand Manapou ki te Ao in partnership with the country’s eight leading universities. The initiative offers 29 scholarships for Indian students pursuing undergraduate and postgraduate degrees.

Scholarships range from NZD 5,000 to NZD 20,000, helping to ease financial costs.

Open to Indian students across a variety of disciplines.

Aimed at increasing Indian student enrolment in New Zealand universities.

Who can apply?

To be eligible for the NZEA scholarships, applicants must meet specific criteria:

< Be at least 18 years old at the time of application.

< Hold Indian citizenship and not be a citizen or permanent resident of New Zealand or Australia.

< Be residing in India at the time of application.

< Meet Immigration New Zealand’s student visa requirements.

< Have an unconditional offer of admission from a New Zealand university for an eligible course.

< Some universities may have additional requirements listed on their official websites.

The last date to apply for the scholarships is April 30, 2025.

Eligible universities

The NZEA scholarships are available for students enrolling in the following eight universities in New Zealand:

Auckland University of Technology (AUT) – Recognised for innovative teaching and strong industry connections.

University of Auckland – Ranked 65th globally, known for sustainability and research excellence.

Lincoln University – Focuses on agriculture, environmental management, and viticulture.

Massey University – Specialises in agriculture, design, and veterinary sciences across three campuses.

University of Waikato – Home to a triple-crown accredited management school with future-focused education.

University of Otago – New Zealand’s first university, known for research and student community.

Victoria University of Wellington – Strong in creative studies, government, and sustainability.

University of Canterbury – Specialises in engineering, science, and business with hands-on learning.

New Zealand's growing appeal for Indian students

According to data from the Ministry of External Affairs in 2024, around 7,300 Indian students are currently studying in New Zealand. The country is becoming an attractive destination due to:

< Affordable tuition fees compared to other Western countries.

< Post-study work opportunities, making it easier for graduates to gain international work experience.

During his visit, Luxon discussed education partnerships with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Prime Minister Modi and I spent a lot of time yesterday in our conversations just talking about the power of education, and we both believe that that is the way forward for us to transform our respective societies and economies," Luxon said.

New initiatives: Virtual Internship Programme and academic MoUs

The New Zealand government also announced a Virtual Internship Programme that will allow 30 IIT Delhi students to work remotely with New Zealand companies. The initiative aims to provide hands-on industry experience and exposure to New Zealand's work culture.

Additionally, several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) are set to be signed between New Zealand and Indian institutions to enhance cooperation in areas such as:

Student mobility – facilitating more exchange programmes.

Joint research – fostering collaboration in emerging fields.

Academic exchange – increasing faculty and student interactions.

Post Study Work Visa (PSWV)

In a major policy change last year, Immigration New Zealand revised the eligibility criteria for the Post Study Work Visa (PSWV):

< Students completing a Postgraduate Diploma (PGDip) of at least 30 weeks and progressing to a Master’s degree without meeting the 30-week requirement for the Master’s programme can now apply for a PSWV based on their PGDip.

< Those seeking a three-year Post Study Work Visa must complete at least 30 weeks of full-time study in a Master’s programme.

< Applicants must hold an eligible New Zealand qualification, meet the required study duration, and apply within the designated timeframe.