For a good night's sleep, tuck into luxurious, comfortable bed linen

Mayank, 18, realised the value of clean, soft bed linen when he left home in Delhi and checked into the hostel of an engineering college in Jaipur to study engineering. “Back home mom used to change the bed linen every now and then and I used to complain that she has an obsessive compulsive disorder for cleanliness. But now I miss everything about home, especially my comfortable bedroom,” he said.

A nicely made bed, among other things, is what makes a home. For that the sheets have to be clean, the mattress firm but not hard and the pillows soft. "I am very particular about my bed, starting from the mattress, fitted cotton sheets, duvet, blanket if it's cold, pillows with cases matching the duvet cover, and finally a teddy bear," said Anjali Kakkar, a wellness expert in Delhi.







Feel and appeal are what people want in their bed linen and mattress. That is why lightweight dohar quilts and blankets, pillows made of cooling fabric, and ergonomic mattresses are bestsellers and demand is growing for eco-friendly bedding made of organic cotton, bamboo or linen.

"Good quality bedding, particularly in the luxury residential space, is defined by a combination of exquisite craftsmanship, premium materials, and attention to detail," said Neha Gupta Bector, chairperson of myTrident, a premium home furnishing brand. “At myTrident, we believe that luxury bedding should offer not only comfort but also an experience that elevates the ambiance of a home. This means using high-thread-count cotton, sustainable and breathable fabrics, and designs that reflect timeless elegance.”



Fabric makes a comfortable bed, so know that plastic and polyester bed sheets will retain odours more easily than wool or bamboo. “I have learned over the years that there are a few key things that I would actually pay obscene amounts of money for because they allow me to sleep wonderfully well…..and those are certain types of sheets, certain types of quilts, and a long-lasting pillow,” said Rajat Bhardwaj, a recruiter in Mumbai.

It is customers like Bhardwaj who are driving up demand for luxury bed sheets. Rajneesh Bhatia, chief executive officer of myTrident, said: "I was pleasantly surprised to know that our bed sheets feature amongst the most-ordered items at the 10-minute Blinkit inventory of items.



"I thought the 10-minute items were restricted to groceries but this data point was revealing of the customer's psyche," he said, referring to the quick commerce company Blinkit.

myTrident recently collaborated with designers Shivan & Narresh for a luxury bedding collection of bold patterns and vibrant colours. The collection includes bed sheets and cushion covers, with prices ranging from Rs 3,000 to Rs 12,000.





Bed sheets with a high thread count (400 and above) are soft, durable and cost between Rs 9,000 and Rs 20,000. "In HNI homes, there is a strong preference for high thread count sheets, especially Egyptian cotton and sateen weaves. Silk and satin are also gaining popularity for their luxurious feel," said Tushar Joshi, principal designer at Utkarsh Vastukaran, an interior design firm in Mumbai, referring to wealthy Indians labelled as high-net-worth individuals.



“HNIs in India are increasingly opting for bespoke bedding, with a focus on personalised monogramming and hand-embroidered details. Dohars and comforters with natural fillings like goose down are preferred for their softness and comfort, while cushions and pillows are often chosen for both aesthetic appeal and ergonomic support.”

A bedroom should reflect your style. “Choose a style or theme that resonates with you, such as modern, bohemian, minimalist, or traditional. Based on this style, finalise a colour palette for paint, textiles, and accessories,” said Rajjeshh Verma, director at Architronix, an architectural firm in Gurugram.

“Start by selecting major furniture pieces, then decide on the flooring and choose a rug accordingly. Focus next on wall finishes, such as paint, wallpaper, or panelling. Add art pieces and décor to the walls, followed by curtains or blinds and complementary bedding. Incorporate lighting—whether overhead, bedside lamps, or floor lamps—to create a dramatic effect. Finally, add accessories to infuse your personal touch into the overall design.”



Avoid mistakes such as overcrowding, neglecting lighting or storage, and disregarding proportions.





Category Luxury brands Price in Rs Bed sheets Sarita Handa, Good Earth 2,500-25,000 Quilted bed spreads Good Earth, Home Saaz, D'Decor 7,500-34,000 Dohars India Circus, SPACES, Jagdish Store 5,000-8,000 Comforters Portico, Trident, Maspar 8,000-25,000 Cushion covers Fabindia, Good Earth 2,500-7,500 Pillows Sleepwell, Kurlon, Duroflex 4,000-7,000 “In the luxury bedding space, we have seen a growing trend towards customers seeking bedding that offers the look and feel of art. This is reflected in our careful experimentation with colour palettes and our use of subtle, yet sophisticated textures like jacquard weaves and embroidered details. Additionally, there’s a strong preference embracing designs that focus on texture,” said Bector.



