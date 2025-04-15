For the select few: Equirus launches elite wealth-tech platform for HNIs

Equirus Wealth, one of India’s fastest-growing wealth management firms has launched a new, integrated Wealth-Tech platform—a first-of-its-kind move in the Indian wealth landscape.

Having just crossed Rs 18,000 crore in assets under management (AUM) and expanded its client base with the acquisition of Credence Family Office, Equirus Wealth is now aiming for Rs 50,000 crore AUM by 2028. This latest tech platform isn’t just a tool—it’s a strategic shift toward offering phygital (physical + digital) wealth management that caters to a new generation of HNIs and emerging affluent investors who want both personalized advisory and tech-driven autonomy.

From an investor’s lens, the new platform is more than just a pretty dashboard. It’s built to solve real pain points:

Unified Portfolio View

You can finally see all your holdings—mutual funds, PMS, AIFs, direct equity, provident fund, and even your bank balances—in one secure place. That means total net worth tracking becomes seamless and real-time. Built on OTP-based account aggregator infrastructure, it offers advanced analytics, multi-currency performance tracking, and custom benchmarks.

Actionable Analytics and Smart Research

The platform integrates Equirus' proprietary research—backed by over 35 in-house analysts covering 270+ listed companies—delivering timely insights you can actually act on. No more relying on generic third-party summaries.

NLP-Powered Scenario Planning

Perhaps the most exciting feature is the soon-to-launch 'What-if' simulator, which uses natural language processing (NLP) to enable scenario-based conversations with your wealth advisor. Want to model how a change in interest rates, market dips, or real estate appreciation could impact your portfolio? You’ll be able to do that in real time.

Security + Personalization

Built on OTP-based Account Aggregator infrastructure, the platform promises high security while still being deeply personal. You get multi-currency tracking, custom benchmarks, and tools tailored to your investment journey—not just generic advice.

Sunder Nookala, Head of Tech and Digital at Equirus Wealth, added, “Technology should make wealth advice more personal. Our goal was to move beyond basic aggregation to build a secure, intelligent ecosystem tailored to the investor's journey.”

Equirus Wealth is a premier wealth management firm in India, specializing in personalized investment solutions for High-Net-Worth Individuals (HNIs) and Ultra HNIs. The firm offers a diverse range of innovative products, including customized equity strategies, Smallcap Portfolio Management Services (PMS), and exclusive venture funds focused on technology, fintech, and deep tech sectors.

“Investors today seek more than just dashboards. They want clarity, insights, and control. This platform responds to that need and reflects our belief that the future of wealth management lies in the seamless blend of personal advisory and smart technology. It is built on years of institutional experience, shaped by the voices of our clients, and powered by technology that is both secure and scalable," said Ajit Deshmukh, Managing Director of Equirus Group.