Cricketer KL Rahul, actor Suniel Shetty buy 7 acres in Thane for Rs 9.85 cr

Cricketer KL Rahul and Bollywood actor and his father-in-law Suniel Shetty have jointly acquired seven acres of undivided land in Owale, Thane West, for Rs 9.85 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards.

The transaction was registered in March 2025.

As per the IGR property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards, the transaction involves 7 acres (28,327.95 sq. m / ~33,879.58 sq. yd) of undivided land within a larger land parcel spanning 30 acres and 17 guntha. The transaction incurred a stamp duty of Rs. 68.96 lakh and registration charges of Rs. 30,000.

Owale, located in Thane West near the prominent Ghodbunder Road, is strategically positioned between Anand Nagar and Kasarvadavali. It lies along Ghodbunder Road—one of the key arterial routes connecting Thane West to the Eastern and Western Express Highways. This prime location enhances accessibility to major business hubs in Thane, Mumbai, and the western suburbs.

Last year KL Rahul and wife Athiya Shetty purchased a 3,350 sq ft luxury apartment in Sandhu Palace on Nargis Dutt Road, Bandra’s Pali Hill, for over Rs 20 crore. Acquired from Sandhu Builders, the deal included four car parking slots with Rs 1.20 crore paid in stamp duty on July 15. KL Rahul, a leading Indian cricketer, is known for his versatile batting and has represented India across all formats. He has served as vice-captain of the national team and captained in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Rahul has received accolades such as the CEAT T20 International Cricketer of the Year and has consistently ranked among India’s top run-scorers.

Real estate remains a top choice for high-net-worth individuals, particularly celebrities and sports personalities.

