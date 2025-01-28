France to issue visas in Bengaluru by 2026, boost for techies, tourists

France plans to start issuing visas in Bengaluru by 2026. The announcement was made on Friday by Karnataka’s Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar following a meeting with Marc Lamy, the newly appointed French Consul-General in Bengaluru.

“France will begin issuing visas in Bengaluru by 2026, similar to how the US has opened its consulate here. French authorities are making preparations, and I assured them of the state government’s full cooperation,” said Shivakumar.

The French Consulate General in Bengaluru, inaugurated in 2024, currently provides various consular services but does not yet issue visas. Officials have confirmed that visa services are planned to commence within the next two years.

French diplomatic presence in India

France’s diplomatic network in India includes an embassy in New Delhi and four Consulates General:

Mumbai: Processes visa applications for Maharashtra, Goa, and nearby states.

Kolkata: Covers eastern and northeastern regions.

Puducherry: Caters to Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

New Delhi: Handles applications for northern states.

Bengaluru’s consulate will be the latest addition to this network, strengthening ties between the French government and Karnataka.

How Bengaluru could benefit

Bengaluru, often called India’s tech hub, stands to benefit from this move. France has an increasing demand for skilled professionals in fields such as IT, software development, cybersecurity, and engineering. Many Indian engineers and tech experts already work in French firms like Capgemini and Dassault Systèmes.

Indian students and researchers have also been drawn to French universities and institutions, collaborating on areas like artificial intelligence, biotechnology, and environmental sciences.

Apart from the tech industry, France employs many Indians in sectors such as:

Hospitality: Indian cuisine is gaining popularity in France, creating opportunities in restaurants and hotels.

Healthcare: Doctors, nurses, and eldercare workers are employed in French healthcare facilities, though fluency in French is often required.

Start-ups: Indian entrepreneurs frequently engage with France’s start-up ecosystem, supported by programmes like the French Tech Visa.

Trades and skilled labour: Mechanics, technicians, and construction workers find opportunities under specific work permits.

Many Indian multinationals, including Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, and Wipro, also have a strong presence in France.

Indian community in France

As of 2023, around 119,000 individuals of Indian origin were living in France, comprising 29,000 Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) and 90,000 Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs), according to the Indian Ministry of External Affairs.

Indian students in France have also been increasing in number. In 2019, there were 10,000 Indian students, with the goal of reaching 20,000 by 2025 and 30,000 by 2030.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, nearly 700,000 Indian tourists visited France annually. In 2023, this figure stood at 549,770.

US consulate in Bengaluru

This announcement comes shortly after the United States opened its consulate in Bengaluru on January 17, 2025, following a two-decade-long wait. Although visa services are yet to start, they are expected to begin within a year.

Currently, visa applicants from Bengaluru and Karnataka must travel 300 km to Chennai, where at least 450 applications are processed daily from South Karnataka alone.

The US consulate in Bengaluru is expected to provide easier access for American companies, business travellers, and tourists in the region.