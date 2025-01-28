Axis Bank increases interest rates for fixed deposits, offers up to 7.75%

Axis Bank revised interest rates on its fixed deposits on Monday, offering 3 per cent to 7.25 per cent for general citizens on tenures of seven days to 10 years for deposits below Rs 3 crore. For senior citizens, the interest rates range from 3.5 per cent to 7.75 per cent.

For short-term deposits of six to nine months, the interest rate stands at 5.75 per cent for general citizens and 6.25 per cent for senior citizens. Deposits with a tenure of nine to 11 months now offer 6 per cent for general investors and 6.5 per cent for senior citizens. The same rate applies to tenures extending from 11 months to just under a year.

One-year deposits carry a higher interest rate of 6.7 per cent for general investors and 7.2 per cent for senior citizens. This rate remains consistent across various brackets within the one-year tenure, including up to 14 months.

For deposits ranging from 15 to 18 months, Axis Bank offers a peak rate of 7.25 per cent for the general public, while senior citizens can enjoy a return of 7.75 per cent. This attractive rate also applies to deposits extending up to 2 years.

For longer-term deposits of two years and 30 months, the interest rate is slightly lower at 7.1 per cent for general investors and 7.6 per cent for senior citizens. Deposits extending from 30 months to five years offer the same rates, ensuring consistent returns for medium-term savings. For tenures ranging from five to 10 years, the general public can earn 7 per cent, while senior citizens benefit from an elevated rate of 7.75 per cent.