Gautam Adani ranks 3rd in India's realty rich list despite 7% wealth dip

Billionaire Gautam Adani, one of India's most powerful industrialists, has seen a 7% dip in his real estate wealth over the past year — now valued at Rs 52,320 crore as of June 2025. Despite the drop, Adani remains the third richest individual in the Indian real estate sector, according to the newly released 2025 GROHE-Hurun India Real Estate 150.

But industry insiders believe this is just a pause before a surge.

According to informal projections shared by Hurun Research and GROHE India, Adani is expected to overtake rivals to become the wealthiest individual in Indian real estate within the next five years. With large-scale redevelopment projects like Mumbai’s Dharavi and Motilal Nagar already under his belt, the foundation for that climb is being laid, brick by brick.

"Adani is very ambitious. Their ambition is to take over from DLF to be at the top in the next five years," said Anas Rahman Junaid, Chief Researcher and Founder, Hurun India. "We see the drive and scale of their expansion. It’s only a matter of time," added Priya Rustogi, GROHE India’s head. Adani Realty, which is completely owned by the Adani family, is already the most valuable unlisted real estate company, Rahman said, adding that the researchers use a scientific way to assess wealth across the sector. Real Estate Rich List: The Top 3 #1 Rajiv Singh (DLF) – Rs 1.27 lakh crore

List of the top wealthiest in 2025 GROHE - HURUN India Real Estate 150 Rajiv Singh of DLF leads the list of India’s richest real estate entrepreneurs, maintaining his top position with a steady rise in wealth. Singh tops the 2025 list with a 3% rise in net worth, thanks to the continued strength of DLF’s commercial and residential portfolios. 2 Mangal Prabhat Lodha (Macrotech Developers) – Rs 92,340 crore The BJP leader and Maharashtra minister witnessed a marginal 1% increase. The estimate only includes his stake in listed entity Macrotech and does not account for son Abhinandan Lodha’s growing wealth.

3 Gautam Adani (Adani Realty) – Rs 52,320 crore Despite a 7% decline, Adani Realty remains the most valuable unlisted real estate company in India. Owned fully by the Adani family, its long-term growth potential is seen as immense. Other Notable Movers in the Top 10 While the wealth growth of most real estate tycoons remained subdued this year, a few stood out: Raja Bagmane (Bengaluru): Rs 25,270 crore, up 29% Atul Ruia (Phoenix Mills): Rs 26,410 crore, up 10% Overall, top-10 real estate tycoons saw single-digit wealth growth, reflecting a more cautious market compared to 2024.