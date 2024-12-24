Delhi Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana registration begins: How to enroll

The Delhi government has begun registrations for Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana, a scheme that will provide eligible women above the age of 18 monthly assistance of Rs 1,000. The funds will be disbursed after elections in the state.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has said the stipend will later be increased to Rs 2,100.

Eligibility criteria

Meant for women residents of Delhi

They must be registered voters in Delhi

Be 18 years or older

Annual family income must not exceed Rs 3 lakh.

Who is not eligible

Women receiving benefits from Delhi government social security programmes, such as old age pension, widow pension, disability pension, or the financial assistance program for women in need.

Women who paid Income Tax in the previous assessment cycle.

Women employed by the central government, state governments, or local governments, whether currently or formerly.

Women who were former elected officials, including MPs, MLAs, or council members.

Documents required

Aadhaar card

Voter ID card

PAN card

Bank account details

Address proof

Income certificate

Self-declaration: Applicants are required to submit an affidavit confirming that they meet the eligibility criteria of the scheme.

Application process

The registration process for the Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana is primarily offline.

The government will set up camps in various neighborhoods where women can fill out forms and submit their applications.

Women can also visit their local MLA's office to complete their registration.