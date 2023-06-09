Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Go Digit Life Insurance gets Irdai nod to carry life insurance business

Go Digit Life Insurance gets Irdai nod to carry life insurance business

Regulator Irdai on Friday said it has given permission to Go Digit Life Insurance Limited to carry the life insurance business in India

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Go Digit Life Insurance gets Irdai nod to carry life insurance business

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2023 | 8:24 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Regulator Irdai on Friday said it has given permission to Go Digit Life Insurance Limited to carry the life insurance business in India.

Go Digit, a firm backed by Canada-based Fairfax Group, is already in the general insurance business.

With the latest addition, the number of insurers operating in the life insurance segment has gone up to 26.

"Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) in its 122nd meeting held on June 02, 2023, has granted a Certificate of Registration to a new life insurer namely, Go Digit Life Insurance Limited to carry life insurance business in India," the regulator said.

Go Digit General Insurance is also proposing to come out with an IPO and has already filed papers with markets regulator Sebi.

Also Read

Composite insurance licence regime may trigger M&A activity: HDFC Life CFO

New tax norm to hurt insurers; stocks attractive for the long run: Analysts

2023 may see an M&A surge in insurance sector: Shriram General Insurance MD

IRDAI asks insurers to suo motu settle claims of Odisha rail mishap victims

Not a merger with Sahara Life, just transfer of policyholders: SBI Life

Navigating 20% TCS: Smart tips for your overseas holiday this summer

Should you opt for one large fixed deposit or multiple smaller FDs?

In debate over NPS and EPFO returns, one retirement fund edges ahead

Why spate of bank deposit rate hikes could be a thing of the past

Debt mutual funds or FDs: What should you pick given RBI status quo?

Topics :IRDAILife InsuranceInsurance Sectorinsurance policies

First Published: Jun 09 2023 | 9:01 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story