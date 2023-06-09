The EPFO declares the return it offers subscribers annually. It may not entirely be dependent on returns from the fund's underlying investments. NPS returns are based on how the fund’s underlying investments are doing. NPS was set up as part of a larger move to have pensions linked to returns on contributions rather than as a fixed obligation. The move was hoped to help better manage pension liabilities. Some states have opted to return to the old scheme where the responsibility goes back to the government.

An investor who put in Rs 100 in retirement savings seven years ago would have seen her NPS nest egg grow to Rs 182 by 2023, according to the analysis based on the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority’s recently released Handbook of National Pension System Statistics 2023. The corresponding EPFO return would be worth Rs 176 as seen in chart 1 below