Godrej Prop sells ₹1,000 cr plots in Panipat, ₹2,000 cr homes in Worli

Godrej Properties has sold residential plots worth over ₹1,000 crore at the launch of its first plotted development in Panipat.

The company said on Tuesday it has sold over 600 plots, covering nearly 8 lakh square feet of saleable area, at its premium plotted project Evora Estate in Sector 40, Panipat. The project was launched in December 2025 and marks Godrej Properties’ most successful plotted development launch to date in terms of sales value.

Evora Estate is strategically located on NH-44A and spans 43 acres. Designed around a Mediterranean architectural theme, the project offers a premium residential layout with a clubhouse and lifestyle amenities. This is Godrej Properties’ first project in Panipat and the fourth plotted residential township in its North India portfolio.

The strong sales response reflects Panipat’s growing appeal as a residential destination, driven by sustained infrastructure upgrades, improved connectivity via NH-44, and the city’s expanding industrial and transport ecosystem. These factors are positioning Panipat as a key residential catchment within the Delhi-NCR influence zone. Commenting on the launch, Gaurav Pandey, Managing Director and CEO of Godrej Properties, said the response to Evora Estate reinforces the company’s belief that homebuyers in emerging markets are seeking well-planned neighbourhoods offering long-term value and quality of life. He added that as the company expands its presence in Haryana, its focus will remain on creating high-quality, sustainable living environments that contribute positively to local communities.