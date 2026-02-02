Debt funds outlook post Budget: Focus bulk of portfolio on 2-4-yr maturity

The Budget projected gross market borrowing of ₹17.2 lakh crore for FY27, above market expectations of ₹16–16.5 lakh crore. “The elevated gross number increases near-term supply pressure, especially when combined with heavy state development loans (SDLs) issuance, and has kept upward pressure on yields in the 10-year segment,” says Shah.

Some fund managers, however, remain optimistic about the final borrowing outcome. “There is potential upside on stronger-than-expected revenue collections as well as dividend payment from the Reserve Bank of India. The government has also projected a marginal increase in small savings collection. This could also surprise on the higher side,” says Mittal. Actual borrowing could still end up lower than what markets anticipate.