High gold prices boost exchange schemes: What customers must know

Should you get an independent assessment done?
Customers can also get their jewellery independently assessed before opting for an exchange. “Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS)-authorised assaying and hallmarking centres test purity and weight for ~35 to ~200 per article,” says Saurabh Bansal, founder, Finatwork Investment.
Private laboratories also offer XRF testing. “An independent certificate allows customers to approach multiple jewellers, compare rates, and negotiate with more information,” says Bansal.
What deductions do jewellers make?
Jewellers make deductions for stones, pearls, enamel and other non-gold elements, including wax weight, if any, attached to the jewellery. “The most important deduction is for purity if the jeweller finds the jewellery to be of lower caratage than expected,” says Sen.