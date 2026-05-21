High gold prices boost exchange schemes: What customers must know

Large jewellery retailers are promoting gold-exchange schemes. According to the World Gold Council’s (WGC’s) Gold Demand Trends report, India’s net recycling or scrap supply rose 20 per cent year-on-year and 44 per cent quarter-on-quarter to 31.2 tonnes in the first quarter of 2026. For households holding idle jewellery, the rise in gold prices has made exchange more attractive. But customers must understand how valuation works before handing over old ornaments.

Recycling has always been a part of the jewellery industry. “Customers exchange ornaments they are bored with, or pieces damaged by wear and tear. Exchange volumes have risen sharply in recent times because of high gold prices,” says Sangeeta Chetan, director, Zaveri Bros Diamonds & Gold.

The customer brings old jewellery to the store. The jeweller first assesses purity using methods such as X-ray fluorescence (XRF) testing or melting tests. The jewellery is then weighed after removing stones, enamel, pearls and other non-gold elements.

Greater formalisation of the jewellery market has accelerated this trend. “Transparent exchange programmes by organised retailers are increasing trust in gold-exchange schemes,” says Shubham Gupta, co-founder, Growthvine Capital.

“The sharp rise in gold prices, higher import duties and the focus on reducing import dependence are accelerating old-gold exchange and recycling,” says Suvankar Sen, chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director (MD), Senco Gold and Diamonds.

Disputes may arise over purity assessment and deductions, especially if the jeweller finds the jewellery to be of lower caratage than expected.

Exchanging old jewellery involves significant value destruction. “Customers do not recover the original making charges paid on old jewellery. Sentimental value is also lost when heirloom pieces are exchanged or melted,” says Sen.

“After purity and net weight are established, the prevailing gold rate is applied after adjusting for impurities, stones, wastage or making charges,” says Gupta. The jeweller adjusts the final amount against a new jewellery purchase or issues store credit.

XRF is a transparent, non-destructive testing method. Customers should observe the testing process and ask for a written breakdown of purity, net gold content and deductions. If one retailer reports materially lower purity than others, seek further verification before proceeding.

Customers should exchange gold only with reputed and organised jewellers that use transparent testing methods. “Insist on purity testing in your presence through methods such as X-ray fluorescence (XRF) testing,” says Sen.

Before entering into an exchange transaction, customers should know the purity of their old jewellery. Chetan says customers should know whether the purity is 916 (22 carat), 750 (18 carat) or 585 (14 carat).

Jewellers make deductions for stones, pearls, enamel and other non-gold elements, including wax weight, if any, attached to the jewellery. “The most important deduction is for purity if the jeweller finds the jewellery to be of lower caratage than expected,” says Sen.

Private laboratories also offer XRF testing. “An independent certificate allows customers to approach multiple jewellers, compare rates, and negotiate with more information,” says Bansal.

Customers can also get their jewellery independently assessed before opting for an exchange. “Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS)-authorised assaying and hallmarking centres test purity and weight for ~35 to ~200 per article,” says Saurabh Bansal, founder, Finatwork Investment.

Should you get an independent assessment done?

Jewellers may also account for melting or refining losses, especially if the ornament is old, heavily designed, or difficult to process.

Why should stones not be bundled with scrap gold?

Stones, diamonds, meenakari work, beads and mixed metals are rarely valued fairly in old-gold exchange.

“The standard practice is to value only the gold weight and ignore stones entirely, or offer only a nominal amount for them,” says Bansal.