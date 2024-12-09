Gurgaon: Penthouse in DLF Camellias sold for Rs 190 crore to Rishi Parti

In a historic real estate deal, a luxury penthouse at DLF Camellias, located in Gurgaon’s prestigious Golf Course Road area, has been sold for Rs 190 crore. This transaction sets a new benchmark as the most expensive high-rise condominium deal in the National Capital Region (NCR), and ranks among the largest such deals ever in India, both in terms of total price and price per square foot.

The 16,290-square-foot penthouse was purchased by Info-x Software Tech Pvt Ltd, led by its director, Rishi Parti. According to documents accessed by real estate analytics firm IndexTap, the company paid Rs 13 crore in stamp duty for the property, with the deal officially registered on December 2.

Samir Jasuja, CEO of Propequity, confirmed that the sale has set a new record for the highest per square foot price ever recorded for a high-rise apartment in India. The penthouse sold for an eye-watering Rs 1.2 lakh per square foot on the super area, and Rs 1.8 lakh per square foot on the carpet area. The deal highlights the growing demand for ultra-luxury properties in the NCR, a trend that has been rapidly gaining momentum in recent years.

In comparison, the most exclusive properties in Mumbai’s luxury hotspots are priced up to Rs 1.62 lakh per square foot on carpet area, making the Gurgaon sale even more significant.

The penthouse is located in the sought-after Golf Course Road area, often referred to as North India’s "billionaires’ row." This neighborhood has become a prime destination for wealthy individuals seeking luxurious living spaces, and DLF’s Camellias development stands as one of the region’s premier addresses.

The sale also highlights the growing interest in high-end real estate in Gurgaon, with DLF's upcoming Dahlias project, located just across the road, already seeing significant demand. The Dahlias project has already sold over 100 apartments during its pre-launch phase, with prices ranging between Rs 60 crore and Rs 100 crore. These apartments are priced at around Rs 65,000 per square foot on super area terms, further fueling the region’s luxury real estate boom.

Rishi Parti, a prominent businessman and angel investor, co-founded Info-x Software Tech Pvt Ltd in 2001. Based in Gurugram, the company provides logistics and digital transformation solutions, with a workforce of around 150 employees spread across 15 countries. Besides Info-x, Parti is also involved in multiple ventures, holding directorial roles in companies like Find My Stay Pvt Ltd and Integrator Ventures Pvt Ltd.

In February 2024, a Singapore-based NRI sold a 10,000 sq ft apartment at The Camellias to Smiti Agarwal, wife of Hemant Agarwal, CMD at V Bazaar Retail Pvt Ltd, for a whopping Rs 95 crore. This record-breaking deal is a clear indicator of the ongoing boom in the NCR’s luxury real estate market, driven by the region’s growing number of high-net-worth individuals seeking unparalleled living experiences.