Realty major DLF on Friday reported a more than two-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 1,381.08 crore in the September quarter on higher income amid strong demand for its luxury properties.

Its net profit stood at Rs 622.78 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose 48 per cent to Rs 2,180.83 crore during the July-September period of 2024-25 fiscal from Rs 1,476.42 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

During the first six months of this fiscal, the company's net profit increased sharply to Rs 2,026.69 crore from Rs 1,149.78 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income grew to Rs 3,910.65 crore during the April-September period of this fiscal from Rs 2,998.13 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding financial year.

DLF is the country's largest real estate firm in market capitalisation.

The company is primarily engaged in the business of development and sale of residential (Development Business) and the development and leasing of commercial and retail properties (annuity business).